Pvris will continue ‘dark’ vibe on album no.2

Pvris say their upcoming second album will continue the ‘dark’ vibe they achieved on their 2014 debut White Noise.

And while the Massachusetts outfit won’t give too many details away, singer Lynn Gunn reports they’ll also incorporate new elements to evolve their sound.

She tells Upset Magazine: “The band is very dark and the music is very dark – especially on the next record. I think we’ll elaborate on that darkness a lot more but there will be new elements brought in for sure. It’s hard to tell right now but we’re thinking about it.”

Pvris are out on the road for much of the summer, but bassist Brian MacDonald says he’s hopeful that once their last two shows in Japan in August are over, they’ll hit the studio.

He says: “We don’t get our first break until August and it’s not even 100% that we’ll get that – something might come up. I think we’re supposed to record in September or October.”

Gunn adds: “We’ve got a cool spot picked out and for me – writing is really relaxing. It’s nice downtime. It’s hanging out with producer Blake Harnage and these guys every day.

“I’m definitely more excited to do stuff in the future now because I know how much we can pull strings.”

Pvris kick off their run of summer show at the House Of Blues, Chicago, tomorrow (June 2).

Jun 02: Chicago House Of Blues, IL

Jun 03: Cincinnati Bunbury Music Festival, OH

Jun 04: Detroit St Andrews Hall, MI

Jun 05: Toronto Phoenix Concert Theater, ON

Jun 06: Montreal Corona Theater, QC

Jun 08: New York Webster Hall, NY

Jun 09: Boston Royale, MA

Jun 10: Boston Royale, MA

Jun 12: Portland Old Port Festival, ME

Jun 17: Camden Radio 104.5 Birthday Bash, NJ

Jun 18: Dover Firefly Festival, DE

Jun 25: Richmond The National, VA

Jun 26: Columbia DC 101 Kerfuffle, MD

Jul 23: Buffalo Alternative Buffalo’s Kerfuffle, NY

Jul 29: Chicago Lollapalooza Festival, IL

Jul 31: Oklahoma City Edgefest, OK

Aug 20: Tokyo Summer Sonic, Japan

Aug 21: Osaka Summer Sonic, Japan