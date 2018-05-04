Pushing Daisies premiere video for new single Fears

Bristol post-hardcore quartet Pushing Daisies have released a video for their new single, Fears, exclusively with Louder.

The track is taken from the band’s upcoming EP Take Me Back To The Light, which is set to arrive on May 11. The band will be releasing the EP themselves.

Frontman Roberto Martinez-Cowles told Louder of the track: "Fears was the first song we wrote since Stay Sad and straight away we knew we had found the direction and future of Pushing Daisies.

"It’s based around the fear of losing friends and family by focusing on yourself and what you want to do. As a band, we’ve all been through those times where we’ve become distant from loved ones due to taking music seriously. Fears is for anyone who’s been made to feel guilty for what they love doing and want to pursue in life.

"We chose the location based around the artwork for Take Me Back To The Light. The artwork depicts a burning church which emphasises the juxtaposition of ourselves against the imagery. The name of the album shows that we are looking for some sort of positive break, and using the phrase Take Me Back To The Light is a very religious ideology. To keep true to ourselves we wanted to have a burning church for the artwork to show we are searching for the similar outbreak that people turning to religion are looking for, but we are doing it purely through ourselves."

Check out the video in full below. The EP is available for pre-order now, and you can find out more about Pushing Daisies on their Facebook page.