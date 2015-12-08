Purson announce 2016 UK tour

Purson have announced a 13-date UK tour for March next year.
The dates kick off in Bristol on March 9 and are in support of the band’s second album Desire’s Magic Theatre, due for release on March 25 via Spinefarm.
Frontwoman Rosalie Cunningham says: “Desire’s Magic Theatre has turned out to be everything I’d imagined and more.
“My world has been so consumed by it that I’ve barely been able to reflect on what it has become – a technicolour variety show, a playful display of the musical whims only briefly hinted at in our previous work, a psychedelic rock opera dedicated to our good friends Sarge Pepper and Zig Stardust.”
Purson released the first single from the album Electric Landlady in October.
PURSON 2016 UK TOUR
Mar 09: Bristol The Louisiana
Mar 10: Nottingham Rock City
Mar 11: Norwich Waterfront Studio
Mar 12: Milton Keynes Craufurd Arms
Mar 16: London 100 Club
Mar 24: Exeter Cavern Club
Mar 25: Plymouth The Junction
Mar 26: Southampton Joiners
Mar 27: Brighton Hope & Ruin
Mar 30: Birmingham Sunflower Lounge
Mar 31: Manchester Night & Day
Apr 01: Glasgow Audio
Apr 02: Leeds Brudenall