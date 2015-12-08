Purson announce 2016 UK tour

Purson have announced a 13-date UK tour for March next year.

The dates kick off in Bristol on March 9 and are in support of the band’s second album Desire’s Magic Theatre, due for release on March 25 via Spinefarm.

Frontwoman Rosalie Cunningham says: “Desire’s Magic Theatre has turned out to be everything I’d imagined and more.

“My world has been so consumed by it that I’ve barely been able to reflect on what it has become – a technicolour variety show, a playful display of the musical whims only briefly hinted at in our previous work, a psychedelic rock opera dedicated to our good friends Sarge Pepper and Zig Stardust.”

Purson released the first single from the album Electric Landlady in October.

PURSON 2016 UK TOUR

Mar 09: Bristol The Louisiana

Mar 10: Nottingham Rock City

Mar 11: Norwich Waterfront Studio

Mar 12: Milton Keynes Craufurd Arms

Mar 16: London 100 Club

Mar 24: Exeter Cavern Club

Mar 25: Plymouth The Junction

Mar 26: Southampton Joiners

Mar 27: Brighton Hope & Ruin

Mar 30: Birmingham Sunflower Lounge

Mar 31: Manchester Night & Day

Apr 01: Glasgow Audio

Apr 02: Leeds Brudenall