Purson reveal Electric Landlady

Purson have revealed the first single from their upcoming second album will be called Electric Landlady.

They release Desire’s Magic Theatre later this year and singer Rosalie Cunningham says they’ll be shooting a video for Electric Landlady which will see her naked and painted blue.

She tells TeamRock Radio: “Desire’s Magic Theatre should be out in the autumn. It’s more ambitious and has more scope in a rock opera kind of way. I think it’s more direct as well. The songwriting has developed, it’s clever pop music.

“The first single is going to be Electric Landlady and we’re going to be doing a video for that. The album artwork will be linked with the video which involves me being naked and painted blue.”

Purson – who played Jake’s Stage at Download on Saturday (July 13) – go out on tour with Ghost later in the year. Cunningham says: “Ghost have got the whole theatrical thing down and that’s kind of the direction we’re going in.

“We’d like to make it more that kind of show. I think by that point it will be two very well suited live acts.”

Sep 09: New York Terminal 5, NY, US

Sep 22: Silver Spring The Fillmore Silver Spring, MD, US

Sep 25: Columbus Newport Music Hall, OH, US

Sep 27: New York Terminal 5, NY, US

Sep 28: Boston House Of Blues, MA, US

Sep 30: Montreal Metropolis, Canada

Oct 05: Lawrence Liberty Hall, KS, US

Oct 06: St Louis The Paegant, MO, US

Oct 13: Dallas House Of Blues, TX, US

Oct 19: Boise Knitting Factory, ID, US

Oct 26: Los Angeles The Mayan, CA, US

Oct 27: Reno Knitting factory, NV, US

Oct 31: Las Vegas House Of Blues, NV, US