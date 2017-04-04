Public Service Broadcasting make Progress in new video

Public Service Broadcasting have released a video for their track Progress featuring Camera Obscura’s Tracyanne Campbell.

It was directed by Lucy Dawkins and Tom Readdy, who previously worked with the band on their promos for Sputnik and Go!, and will feature on the band’s upcoming album Every Valley.

The video is described as “a playful look at a serious and pertinent topic, namely mechanisation and its true place in the ‘progress’ of humanity.”

The clip was inspired by 60s Cold War movies and was filmed in a jet engine testing facility in Suffolk – a nod to the band’s past with debut album track Spitfire.

A statement on the video adds: “Given that Progress nods to Kraftwerk, the band were keen to make the video a similarly respectful yet knowing doff of the cap in the legendary group’s direction.”

In addition, Public Service Broadcasting have revealed the full list of guest artists joining them on Every Valley.

J. Willgoose Esq says: “One of the most exciting things about making this album was working with a whole cast of collaborators and musicians.

“From the local strings players, the Beaufort Male Choir, and our own brass musicians, all the way through to breakthrough acts like Haiku Salut and more established artists like 9Bach’s Lisa Jên Brown, Tracyanne Campbell and a musical hero to me and countless others, James Dean Bradfield of the Manic Street Preachers.

“I’m so happy – honoured and humbled, in fact – that we’ve ended up with all of them on the album. I feel like they’ve considerably enriched and enhanced our sound and I think the record is all the better for it.”

Every Valley will be released on July 7 and is now available for pre-order.

Public Service Broadcasting Every Valley tracklist

Every Valley The Pit People Will Always Need Coal Progress (ft. Tracyanne Campbell) Go To The Road All Out Turn No More (ft. James Dean Bradfield) They Gave Me A Lamp (ft. Haiku Salut) You + Me (ft. Lisa Jên Brown) Mother Of The Village Take Me Home

