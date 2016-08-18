Scott Weiland widow Jamie puts engagement ring on eBay

Scott Weiland’s widow Jamie Wachtel Weiland has put the diamond engagement ring given to her by the late singer on eBay.

The photographer married the former Stone Temple Pilots and Velvet Revolver frontman in 2013 but in May this year reported that the vocalist had left behind “an enormous amount of debt” when he died in December last year aged 48.

She added: “I really just want to move on with my positive memories of my husband. I want to move on as an artist. I am fortunate that I do have a career. I had a career when I met him. It was somewhat shelved for a while there, because I toured with and I was involved in his business.”

Jamie says it’s now the right time to part ways with the ring and hopes that it’ll make “someone as happy as it once made me.”

She says: “This is the ring Scott gave me when he proposed. Eight months into this new chapter of my life, I need to part with it. I am so sad to see it go but it’s a truly gorgeous piece and I would love for it to make someone as happy as it once made me.”

Weiland was found dead on his tour bus, where he was on the road with his band The Wildabouts. Hennepin County Medical Examiner in Minneapolis confirmed that he died after taking cocaine, ethanol and methylenedioxyamphetamine (MDA).

