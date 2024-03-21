Prog power trio Six By Six share video for the dramatic Obiliex

Prog supergroup Six By Six, who feature Saga guitarist Ian Crichton, Saxon drummer Nigel Glockler and vocalist/multi-instrumentalist Robert Berry (3), have shared a video for their latest single, the dramatic Obiliex, which you can watch below.

Last month the trio announced that they would release their second album Beyond Shadowland, the follow-up to their self-titled 2022 debut, through InsideOutMusic on April 26.

“Ian, Nigel and myself discussed if we should take a chance releasing a slower song with one of the most passionate and raw guitar solos ever? Our joint conclusion was... Yes!," exclaims Berry. "Obiliex has become a favourite of the band, with the beauty of the guitar, the depth of the lyric, the power of its tranquil groove. We hope you enjoy the calm, the depth, the sheer raw energy of the song.”

Beyond Shadowland will be available as a Limited CD digipak, Gatefold 180g black 2LP (featuring four exclusive bonus tracks) and as a digital album. The artwork was once again created by Rob Fowler, which you can see below.

