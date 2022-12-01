Prog guitarist Plini shares new live video for Pan

Australian prog guitar whiz Plini has shared a new live video of him performing Pan at Sydney's Factory Theatre and Melbourne's 170 Russell, which you can watch below.

At the same time the guitarist, who recently announced a run of UK and European live dates for March and April, has now announced he will tour North America in April and May with Jakub Zytecki and Sungazer as support.

"After a couple of years away from touring, it's been so much fun getting back into the swing of things and seeing how these new tracks will pan out (pun maybe intended) live," he says. "Can't wait to see what they evolve into over all the tours we have coming up next year!"

Plini US tour dates:

Apr 28: CA San Diego Brick By Brick

Apr 29: CA San Francisco The Independent

May 1: OR Portland Star Theater

May 2: BC Vancouver Rickshaw Theatre

May 3: WA Seattle The Croc Showroom

May 5: UT Salt Lake City Soundwell

May 6: CO Denver Gothic Theatre

May 8: MN Minneapolis Fine Line

May 9: IL Chicago Bottom Lounge

May 10: MI Detroit The Shelter

May 11: ON Toronto The Opera House

May 12: QC Montreal Club Soda

May 13: MA Boston Paradise Rock Club

May 14: NY New York Gramercy Theatre

May 16: PA Pittsburgh Mr. Small's Theatre

May 17: DC Washington Union Stage

May 18: VA Richmond The Broadberry

May 19: NC Charlotte The Underground

May 20: FL Orlando The Abbey

May 21: GA Atlanta The Masquerade - Hell

May 23: TX Dallas Echo Lounge & Music Hall

May 24: TX Austin Mohawk

May 26: AZ Phoenix Crescent Ballroom

May 27: CA Los Angeles Teragram Ballroom

Both Plini and Jakub Zytecki are working on new material, which will be released in 2023.