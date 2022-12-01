Prog guitarist Plini shares new live video for Pan

Australian prog guitar whiz Plini has shared a new live video of him performing Pan at Sydney's Factory Theatre and Melbourne's 170 Russell, which you can watch below.
At the same time the guitarist, who recently announced a run of UK and European live dates for March and April, has now announced he will tour North America in April and May with Jakub Zytecki and Sungazer as support.
"After a couple of years away from touring, it's been so much fun getting back into the swing of things and seeing how these new tracks will pan out (pun maybe intended) live," he says. "Can't wait to see what they evolve into over all the tours we have coming up next year!"
Plini US tour dates:
Apr 28: CA San Diego Brick By Brick
Apr 29: CA San Francisco The Independent
May 1: OR Portland Star Theater
May 2: BC Vancouver Rickshaw Theatre
May 3: WA Seattle The Croc Showroom
May 5: UT Salt Lake City Soundwell
May 6: CO Denver Gothic Theatre
May 8: MN Minneapolis Fine Line
May 9: IL Chicago Bottom Lounge
May 10: MI Detroit The Shelter
May 11: ON Toronto The Opera House
May 12: QC Montreal Club Soda
May 13: MA Boston Paradise Rock Club
May 14: NY New York Gramercy Theatre
May 16: PA Pittsburgh Mr. Small's Theatre
May 17: DC Washington Union Stage
May 18: VA Richmond The Broadberry
May 19: NC Charlotte The Underground
May 20: FL Orlando The Abbey
May 21: GA Atlanta The Masquerade - Hell
May 23: TX Dallas Echo Lounge & Music Hall
May 24: TX Austin Mohawk
May 26: AZ Phoenix Crescent Ballroom
May 27: CA Los Angeles Teragram Ballroom
Both Plini and Jakub Zytecki are working on new material, which will be released in 2023.