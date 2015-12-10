Procol Harum to headline Ramblin’ Man 2016

Procol Harum have been announced as the headline act for the Prog In The Park Stage at next year’s Ramblin’ Man Fair.

And they’ll be joined by Hawkwind and Lifesigns at the festival, held at Mote Park in Kent on July 23 and 24, 2016.

Organisers say: “Ramblin’ Man Fair’s second year is set to be even bigger and better than last year and concentrates on a core offering of classic and southern rock music showcasing both legends and new talent.

“The Ramblin’ Man Fair will come with a new emphasis on great food, fine bourbons and the colourful world of rock culture.”

Also announced are co-headliners Whitesnake, along with Europe, Ginger Wildheart, Hayseed Dixie, Walter Trout, Uriah Heep and King King. More artists will be announced in due course.

Tickets for the weekend, including camping passes, are on sale via the official website.