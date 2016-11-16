Procol Harum announce 50th anniversary UK tour

Procol Harum have announced a 2017 UK tour to mark their 50th anniversary.

They’ll kick off the run of six dates following their previously announced show at London’s Royal Festival Hall with a set at Edinburgh’s Queen’s Hall on May 6.

The live concerts will see the band “dip into their vast catalogue to bring to the stage the magic they have always retained, taking influences from diverse strands of popular music including blues, R&B, soul, baroque, and classical.”

Founding member, singer and pianist Gary Brooker, bassist Matt Pegg, drummer Geoff Dunn, guitarist Geoff Whitehorn and Hammond organ player Josh Phillips also promise “a few new surprises” during the shows.

The statement continues: “As one of the 20th century’s most illustrious British rock groups, this 50th anniversary show will allow fans both old and new to hear their iconic songs performed in the beautiful symphonic soundscape their music so richly deserves.”

Mar 03: London Royal Festival Hall

May 06: Edinburgh Queen’s Hall

May 08: Manchester Bridgewater Hall

May 10: Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

May 11: Birmingham Town Hall

May 14: Nottingham Concert Hall

May 16: Bristol Colston Hall

Procol Harum: A Salty Dog