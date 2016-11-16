Dream Theater to play Images And Words in full on European tour

Dream Theater have announced a European tour in January and February of next year, when they’ll perform second album Images And Words in full at each show.

The road trip celebrates the 25th anniversary of the breakthrough work – the first to feature vocalist James LaBrie.

Released in July 1992, Images And Words included classic Dream Theater tracks Pull Me Under, Metropolos Part I and Under A Glass Moon.

The shows, which will also feature “fan favourites” from the band’s catalogue, following a world tour in support of latest album The Astonishing.

Further dates are to be announced in due course.

Dream Theater: Images And Words European tour 2017

Jan 30: Rome Auditorium Parco della Musica, Italy

Feb 01: Padova Gran Teatro Geox, Italy

Feb 03: Zurich Samsung Hall, Switzerland

Feb 04: Milan Mediolanum Forum, Italy

Feb 06: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic

Feb 08: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Feb 10: Ludwigsburg MHP Arena, Germany

Feb 11: Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Germany

Feb 12: Paris Zenith, France

Feb 14: Hamburg Mehr, Germany

Feb 16: Malmo Arena, Sweden

Feb 17: Partille Arena, Sweden

Feb 18: Stockholm Fryshuset Arena, Sweden

