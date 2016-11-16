Dream Theater to play Images And Words in full on European tour

Dream Theater have announced a European tour in January and February of next year, when they’ll perform second album Images And Words in full at each show.
The road trip celebrates the 25th anniversary of the breakthrough work – the first to feature vocalist James LaBrie.
Released in July 1992, Images And Words included classic Dream Theater tracks Pull Me Under, Metropolos Part I and Under A Glass Moon.
The shows, which will also feature “fan favourites” from the band’s catalogue, following a world tour in support of latest album The Astonishing.
Further dates are to be announced in due course.
Dream Theater: Images And Words European tour 2017
Jan 30: Rome Auditorium Parco della Musica, Italy
Feb 01: Padova Gran Teatro Geox, Italy
Feb 03: Zurich Samsung Hall, Switzerland
Feb 04: Milan Mediolanum Forum, Italy
Feb 06: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic
Feb 08: Tilburg 013, Netherlands
Feb 10: Ludwigsburg MHP Arena, Germany
Feb 11: Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Germany
Feb 12: Paris Zenith, France
Feb 14: Hamburg Mehr, Germany
Feb 16: Malmo Arena, Sweden
Feb 17: Partille Arena, Sweden
Feb 18: Stockholm Fryshuset Arena, Sweden