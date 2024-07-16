Over 300 iconic rock and metal t-shirts have up to 30% off for Prime Day: Guns N’ Roses, Def Leppard, Black Sabbath, Ghost and more

We're almost at the halfway point of Amazon Prime Day and we’ve been highlighting all the best Prime Day music deals over the last 24 hours. Amongst all the deals, one that has caught my eye in particular is a huge sale on dozens of official rock and metal t-shirts on Amazon. There are so many designs available, it's highly likely there's a band you love in amongst the discounted tees. And you can never have too many black band tees, right?

Rock and metal t-shirt Prime Day sale: Save up to 30%

Amazon have cut the price on a whole pile of official rock and metal t-shirts for Prime Day - from classic designs to fresh new graphics. Bands include AC/DC, Pink Floyd, Green Day, The Rolling Stones, Black Sabbath and more!

There’s 20% off classic Black Sabbath tees, including this iconic '78 US Tour shirt, down from £21.99 to £17.59, while the ubiquitous purple logo design sees the same discount.

Elsewhere among the pop picks, I found a classic Def Leppard Hysteria t-shirt for £17.59 - reduced from £21.99, an electrifying Ghost Tesla design for £20.39 - down from £24, and a Guns N’ Roses v-neck t-shirt featuring the band’s classic logo with 20% off - cut from £24.99 to £19.99.

There are loads more on offer including Queen, Kiss, the Rolling Stones, AC/DC, Yes and The Clash. There's even a cheeky Cannibal Corpse number in there - ideal for a dinner date with you nan.

Amazon Prime Day is an annual sales event where the online shopping giant cuts prices across the board on a whole range of items. To get involved, you’ll need a Prime membership - but don’t forget other online retailers will also get in on the action by offering eye-catching deals.

