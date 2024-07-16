Over 300 iconic rock and metal t-shirts have up to 30% off for Prime Day: Guns N’ Roses, Def Leppard, Black Sabbath, Ghost and more

By
published

Amazon has deals on literally hundreds of official rock and metal t-shirts – load up your gig wardrobe for less

A range of band t-shirts on a black background
(Image credit: Amazon)

We're almost at the halfway point of Amazon Prime Day and we’ve been highlighting all the best Prime Day music deals over the last 24 hours. Amongst all the deals, one that has caught my eye in particular is a huge sale on dozens of official rock and metal t-shirts on Amazon. There are so many designs available, it's highly likely there's a band you love in amongst the discounted tees. And you can never have too many black band tees, right?

Rock and metal t-shirt Prime Day sale: Save up to 30%

Rock and metal t-shirt Prime Day sale: Save up to 30%
Amazon have cut the price on a whole pile of official rock and metal t-shirts for Prime Day - from classic designs to fresh new graphics. Bands include AC/DC, Pink Floyd, Green Day, The Rolling Stones, Black Sabbath and more!

View Deal

There’s 20% off classic Black Sabbath tees, including this iconic '78 US Tour shirt, down from £21.99 to £17.59,  while the ubiquitous purple logo design sees the same discount.

Elsewhere among the pop picks, I found a classic Def Leppard Hysteria t-shirt for £17.59 - reduced from £21.99, an electrifying Ghost Tesla design for £20.39 - down from £24, and a Guns N’ Roses v-neck t-shirt featuring the band’s classic logo with 20% off - cut from £24.99 to £19.99.

There are loads more on offer including Queen, Kiss, the Rolling Stones, AC/DC, Yes and The Clash. There's even a cheeky Cannibal Corpse number in there - ideal for a dinner date with you nan.

Amazon Prime Day is an annual sales event where the online shopping giant cuts prices across the board on a whole range of items. To get involved, you’ll need a Prime membership - but don’t forget other online retailers will also get in on the action by offering eye-catching deals.

Shop more Prime Day sales

Scott Munro
Scott Munro
Louder e-commerce editor

Scott has spent 35 years in newspapers, magazines and online as an editor, production editor, sub-editor, designer, writer and reviewer. Scott joined our news desk in the summer of 2014 before moving to the e-commerce team in 2020. Scott keeps Louder’s buyer’s guides up to date, writes about the best deals for music fans, keeps on top of the latest tech releases and reviews headphones, speakers, earplugs and more. Over the last 10 years, Scott has written more than 11,000 articles across Louder, Classic Rock, Metal Hammer and Prog. He's previously written for publications including IGN, the Sunday Mirror, Daily Record and The Herald newspapers, covering everything from daily news and weekly features, to tech reviews, video games, travel and whisky. Scott's favourite bands are Fields Of The Nephilim, The Cure, New Model Army, All About Eve, The Mission, Cocteau Twins, Drab Majesty, Marillion and Rush.