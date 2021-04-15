Poverty's No Crime release release video for Flesh And Bone

German prog rockers Poverty's No Crime have released a video for their brand new single Flesh And Bone, which you can watch below. It's taken from the band's upcoming new album A Secret To Hide, which will be released through Metalville Records on April 30.

"This is about the question of what happens to my body after I die," explains singer and guitarist Volker Walsemann. "I see my body as a gift of nature, it only serves me as long as I'm alive, after that I don't need it anymore.

"Personally, I have no problem at all with donating parts of my body to other people in order to save their lives. How can I deny a terminally ill person my organs when they will rot in my grave later anyway? I find the idea that a part of me lives on in another person very comforting."

A Secret To Hide, the band's eighth album, was mixed and mastered by DGM guitarist and mastermind Simone Mularoni at Domination Studio in San Marino.

"With this album we want to give courage and self-confidence to all people in these difficult times," adds Walsemann. "Music is not just entertainment for us, but it is intense interaction in one's own thought processes. This is expressed not only musically, but especially in the lyrics. Lyrically, I process what I wouldn't say to anyone else like that, but can say through the music: My inner attitude towards life."

Pre-order A Secret To Hide.