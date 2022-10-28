Polyphia share eye-catching video for new single Fuck Around And Find Out

US instrumental prog quartet Polyphia release their new album Remember That You Will Die today through Rise Records.

To celebrate the band have released a brand new video for Fuck Around And Find Out on which they collaborate with US rapper $not. You can watch the video, created by 3D artist/animator Dugan Warmoth (Lil Nas X, Future, BET Awards) below.

As well as $not, As well as Vai, Remember That You Will Die also features guest appearances from guitarist Steve Vai, Deftones frontman Chino Moreno, hip hop duo Brasstacks, Sophia Black, Killstation and more.

The band have announced a run of UK and European tour dates for May 2023, which kicks off in Bristol on May 9 and finishes up in Paris on May 26, includes five UK dates in Glasgow, London, Manchester and Bristol.

Polyphia UK and Europe tour dates:

May 9: UK Bristol SWX

May 10: UK Glasgow Garage

May 11: UK London Shepherd’s Bush

May 12: UK Birmingham 02 Institute

May 13: UK Manchester 02 Ritz

May 15: BEL Antwerp Trix

May 16: NED Amsterdam Mlekweg Max

May 17: GER Hamburg Farbrik

May 18: GER Berlin Kesselhaus

May 20: GER Leipzig Taübchenthal

May 21: GER Koln Essigfabrik

May 22: GER Munich Backstage Werk

May 23: ITA Milan Santeria/ Alcatraz

May 24: SWI Zurich Komplex

May 26: FRA Paris Bataclan

Get tickets.