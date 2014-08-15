Polyphia drop video for 87

Instrumental prog rockets Polyphia have released a video featuring a track from their upcoming debut album.
The Texas group release crowd funded album Muse on September 1 and they have unveiled a “guitar play-through” version of the song 87 available to view via YouTube.
Polyohia’s album features guest appearances from members of Intervals, Chelsea Grin and CHON.
Muse tracklist
- 87 2. Sweet Tea 3. Champagne 4. Aviator 5. The Jungle 6. Memory 7. Mood Swing 8. Hourglass 9. James Franco 10. Baditude 11. Finale