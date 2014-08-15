Trending

Polyphia drop video for 87

By () Prog  

Track taken from Texas band's debut album Muse

null

Instrumental prog rockets Polyphia have released a video featuring a track from their upcoming debut album.

The Texas group release crowd funded album Muse on September 1 and they have unveiled a “guitar play-through” version of the song 87 available to view via YouTube.

Polyohia’s album features guest appearances from members of Intervals, Chelsea Grin and CHON.

Muse tracklist

  1. 87 2. Sweet Tea 3. Champagne 4. Aviator 5. The Jungle 6. Memory 7. Mood Swing 8. Hourglass 9. James Franco 10. Baditude 11. Finale
See more Prog news