Phoebe Bridgers' best song just got its very own video

When Phoebe Bridgers released her new album Punisher in June, plenty of people were talking about it. It got a string of five-star reviews, its singles quickly cluttered the airwaves of indie radio stations and it even entered the top 10 in the UK album charts, crashing in at number six. But to our minds, people were overlooking the album's key moment: its dusty, cathartic climax I Know The End.

"The entire song is beautiful," we wrote in a piece that explained our growing obsession with the track. "The song grows into an apocalyptic climax, with backing vocals yelling 'the end is near' before falling into a cacophony of screams and laughter.

"It has traces of other artists, like Bright Eyes or Manchester Orchestra, but I Know The End plays a clever trick – it's distinctly Bridgers but it also hints at her future potential: huge, outward-looking songs that capture the feelings of not just herself but a moment, a country and a generation."

Now, it looks like the song is finally getting the dues it deserves as today, Bridgers has released an eerie, unsettling promo video to accompany the song. Directed by Alissa Torvinen and filmed in LA, the climactic end scene was shot in the suitably epic surrounds of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Well, it can't be that hard to score a stadium in the middle of a global lockdown, right?

Check out the video for I Know The End below. Bridgers will appear as a guest on The UK Chart's Record Club at 6.30pm BST tonight (29 July), to discuss Punisher in as part of this year's Record Store Day and National Album Day celebrations.