Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals launch video for Choosing Mental Illness

Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals have released a video for their new single Choosing Mental Illness.

The song has been taken from the band’s latest album Choosing Mental Illness As A Virtue, which launched in January.

The Kate Richardson-Anselmo directed promo pays tribute to Miloš Forman’s classic 1975 film One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, which starred Jack Nicholson.

Anselmo tells Loudwire: “This video is based on one of my favourite films about the harshness of mental illness. Being up close and personal with the struggle, I often feel like R.P. McMurphy, who I play in the clip.

“I’ve had a lot of questions about the LP title, Choosing Mental Illness As A Virtue and song title, Choosing Mental Illness, but make no mistake, I take mental illness very seriously, especially because it often goes untreated.

“We’ve taken some extra steps at the end of the video with information that you, or someone close to you might need."

Anselmo adds: “On a lighter note, it’s always a blast to do creative things like the video with my band, crew, and family.

“Bringing Michael St. Michaels into the fold was like having your favourite wacky uncle over for the holidays! He did a great job as our version of Nurse Ratched and he’s an absolutely lovable and talented guy. Go see The Greasy Strangler.”

Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals will head out on the road across the US throughout September with King Parrot.