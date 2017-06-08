Phil Collins cancels London shows after fall

Phil Collins has been forced to cancel his planned shows at London’s Royal Albert Hall tonight and tomorrow (June 8 & 9).

In a message posted on the former Genesis frontman and drummer’s Facebook page, it’s reported that he slipped in his hotel room overnight and hit his head on a chair. He was taken to hospital where he received stitches. He’ll be kept in hospital for observation for 24-hours.

The statement reads: “We unfortunately have to announce that Phil Collins’ performance at the Royal Albert Hall in London will be postponed tonight (June 8) and tomorrow (June 9).

“Phil suffers from ‘drop foot’ as a result of a back operation which makes it difficult to walk. He rose in the middle of the night to go to the toilet and slipped in his hotel room, hitting his head in the fall on a chair.

“He was taken to hospital where he had stitches for a severe gash on his head close to his eye and is recovering well. He will be kept under observation for 24 hours.”

The statement continues: “Phil sends his sincere apologies and thanks to fans. He has had a fantastic week at his first shows in 10 years, cannot thank people enough for their warm reaction and is excited to return.

“These Royal Albert Hall shows will be rearranged for November 26 and 27 this year. All tickets for June 8 will be valid for November 26 and tickets for June 9 will be valid for November 27.

“He will carry on with this tour on Sunday in Cologne and then Paris before returning to London for his headline performance at BST Hyde Park on June 30.”

