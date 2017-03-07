Phil Collins ticket demand sees prices soar

Tickets on the secondary market for Phil Collins upcoming Not Dead Yet UK tour are selling for more than £600.

Collins will play six dates in June, including five nights at London’s Royal Albert Hall. And with tickets selling fast, prices have begun to rise sharply on Viagogo.

Tickets for the London shows on the site are now on offer for up to £660 – despite only going on general sale last Friday.

And last week, before the tickets were released, the site began advertising passes for £8999 for Collins’ Liverpool show at the city’s Echo Arena, sparking outrage from Nigel Adams MP, chair of the parliamentary group on music.

He told the Liverpool Echo: “This is another outrageous attempt to fleece genuine music fans. I was glad to be able to raise this issue at Prime Minister’s Questions, and am pleased with the Government’s commitment to act, but since my question was aired, more and more music fans have got in touch with me to share their experiences, and I’m dismayed that I’ve heard ever more ludicrous examples of fans being ripped off.”

Just last week, Iron Maiden reported success in the war against ticket touts and counterfeiters following the introduction of ‘paperless ticketing’ to ensure fans were able to buy tickets at the intended price.

They, along with Radiohead and Foo Fighters wrote an open letter to the UK government calling on them to crack down on secondary sales two years ago.

And, in 2015, the Grateful Dead added extra Fare Thee Well dates to give fans a better chance to see the band after tickets for the original concerts in Chicago began changing hands for $10,000 on the secondary market.

In addition to the six indoor shows, Collins will also perform at the British Summer Time festival at London’s Hyde Park on June 30.

Phil Collins European tour 2017

Jun 02: Liverpool Echo Arena, UK

Jun 04: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

Jun 05: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

Jun 07: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

Jun 08: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

Jun 09: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

Jun 11: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany

Jun 12: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany

Jun 18: Paris Accor Hotels Arena, France

Jun 19: Paris Accor Hotels Arena, France

Jun 30: London British Summer Time Festival, UK

