PFM add UK dates to European tour

Premiata Forneria Marconi (PFM) have added two UK dates to their European tour in September.
The Italian prog veterans will perform at Islington’s O2 Academy in London on September 14, followed by Manchester’s Sound Control the next day – with shows also scheduled in Italy, Belgium, Holland and Germany.
PFM drummer and vocalist Franz Di Cioccio previously told Hit Channel: “PFM were the first who tried to go out of Italy and we made musical choices that were successful – and we had already played too much.
- Radiohead express love for Istanbul fans after record store attack
- Alan Parsons Project to release Tales Of Mystery 40th anniversary box set
- Former Yes members Anderson, Rabin & Wakeman announce 2017 UK tour
- Opeth issue Sorceress studio teaser
He continues: “We were session players and we played for five years. We were very experienced and very ready to do albums and tours. When we released Per Un Amico in 1972, it was the first and only time that an Italian band was on a Billboard chart. I’m very proud of this. We showed that we weren’t successful only in Italy, but in the whole world.”
Tickets are available to purchase via Ents 24.
Premiata Forneria Marconi tour 2016
Jun 23: Fermo Teatro Arena Villa Vitali, Italy
Jul 08: Castiglione Cosentino Arena Mia Martini, Italy
Aug 03: Udine Castiglione Cosentino, Italy
Aug 06: Ovindoli AQ, Italy
Sep 14: Islington O2 Academy, UK
Sep 15: Manchester Sound Control, UK
Sep 17: Verviers Belgique Plae Du Martyr, Belgium
Sep 18: Zotermeer Amerikaweg, Holland
Sep 21: Achaffenburg Colossal Rossmarkt, Germany