PFM add UK dates to European tour

Premiata Forneria Marconi (PFM) have added two UK dates to their European tour in September.

The Italian prog veterans will perform at Islington’s O2 Academy in London on September 14, followed by Manchester’s Sound Control the next day – with shows also scheduled in Italy, Belgium, Holland and Germany.

PFM drummer and vocalist Franz Di Cioccio previously told Hit Channel: “PFM were the first who tried to go out of Italy and we made musical choices that were successful – and we had already played too much.

He continues: “We were session players and we played for five years. We were very experienced and very ready to do albums and tours. When we released Per Un Amico in 1972, it was the first and only time that an Italian band was on a Billboard chart. I’m very proud of this. We showed that we weren’t successful only in Italy, but in the whole world.”

Tickets are available to purchase via Ents 24.

Premiata Forneria Marconi tour 2016

Jun 23: Fermo Teatro Arena Villa Vitali, Italy

Jul 08: Castiglione Cosentino Arena Mia Martini, Italy

Aug 03: Udine Castiglione Cosentino, Italy

Aug 06: Ovindoli AQ, Italy

Sep 14: Islington O2 Academy, UK

Sep 15: Manchester Sound Control, UK

Sep 17: Verviers Belgique Plae Du Martyr, Belgium

Sep 18: Zotermeer Amerikaweg, Holland

Sep 21: Achaffenburg Colossal Rossmarkt, Germany

PFM: Paper Charms – The Complete BBC Recordings 1974-1976