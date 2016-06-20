Alan Parsons Project to release Tales Of Mystery 40th anniversary box set

The Alan Parsons Project’s debut album Tales Of Mystery And Imagination will be marked with a 40th anniversary box set reissue.

The family of the band’s late keyboard player Eric Woolfson are offering up a host of rare memorabilia as part of the Pledgemusic campaign set up to fund the release of the box set, which is expected to arrive on December 2.

The Woolfson family say: “While going through our archives to research and find material for this new edition, we found a wealth of original memorabilia associated with the making of the album.

“Rather than it all sitting in a box for another 40 years, we have decided to allow a select number of items to be sold.

“Between now and the release of the re-issue, we will be adding even more items to those already available to pre-order here on the page. In addition we will be offering exclusive merchandise as well as the remastered Vinyl release of Eric Woolfson’s follow up album, POE More Tales Of Mystery And Imagination.”

They add: “Finally, as the campaign progresses, we will be allowing pledgers a sneak first listen to previously unreleased tracks included in the new box set edition, ahead of its release, and a first look at some of the images and photos discovered in the archive.”

Items on offer include handcrafted jewellery, test pressings of the original 1976 album release and exclusive artwork.

Parsons recently released a video for his track Don’t Answer Me, taken from his Alan Parsons Symphonic Project album Live In Colombia, which launched in May via earMusic.

