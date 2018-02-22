Peter Hammill to perform at London’s Queen Elizabeth Hall

Peter Hammill has confirmed that he’ll play a solo set at London’s Queen Elizabeth Hall on April 20.

The Van Der Graaf Generator vocalist recently launched his 35th solo album From The Trees, with the London date preceding his previously announced UK shows which will see him play a varied selection of songs from throughout his career.

Hammill explains: “This won’t be the case indefinitely, but while I’m able to give voice to them, these songs are alive.

“Given that and given the fact that I’ve put so much into them and they’ve given me so much in return, I feel something of a responsibility to continue to play them – though inhabit them would be closer to the truth – to the best of my ability. When I’m done with that then realistically they, also, will be done.

“I’m currently working from a list of more than a hundred tunes. In any given night there’ll be, I trust, a wide mix of age, of time, of space, of personality, of content.

“Usually there’ll be at least one or two pieces which are a bit of a stretch, involve a certain leap of faith for me. Now, as ever, I trust that the process will continue to be serious fun.”

Find a full list of Hammill’s upcoming UK tour dates below.

Apr 20: London Queen Elizabeth Hall

Apr 24: Glasgow Oran Mor

Apr 25: Manchester The Stoller Hall

Apr 27: Brighton St Luke’s Church

Apr 28: Brighton St Luke’s Church

Apr 29: Bristol Colston Hall

Apr 30: Cambridge Junction 2

