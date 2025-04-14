Rare, recently found 1976 Van der Graaf Generator live footage hailed as "extraordinary" by Peter Hammill

Very rare and previously unseen footage of Van der Graaf Generator performing in Toronto in 1976 has been released via YouTube and which you can watch below.

"Here's something fairly extraordinary," VdGG's Peter Hammill wrote on his BlueSky page having seen the footage. "Recently found 8mm footage has been married up with audio and it's now possible to see/hear 12 mins of VdGG at Massey Hall Toronto '76."

The footage was filmed at Toronot's Massey Hall on October 15, 1976 by 18-year-old Michael Boyce, and features the only known live concert footage of VdGG during their legendary World Record tour of 1976. VdGG biographer Jim Christopulos was the catalyst in bringing the film to a wider audience.

"I've been secretly working on this one for a while," Christopulos, also drummer with Chicago blues band Howard & the White Boys, wrote on Facebook. "Finally done!"

Hammill's former manager Gail Colson also expressed her delight, stating, "Peter sent this to me a couple of hours ago. Goodness, you have been busy, well done. All the best, Gail."