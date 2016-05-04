Trending

Perhaps Contraption release Droplets/Molecules video

By Prog  

Exclusive: View promo for track from Perhaps Contraption's latest track Droplets/Molecules from upcoming album Mud Belief

Perhaps Contraption
Perhaps Contraption

Perhaps Contraption have premiered their video for track Droplets/Molecules with Prog.

It’s taken from the art rock brass band’s upcoming album Mud Belief, set for launch on June 3 via Grabby Claw. It can be pre-ordered now.

The band tell Prog: “Droplets/Molecules condenses the troupe’s love for post-minimalism, progressive rock and science, into a detailed, brass-fuelled flurry. Shot entirely on GoPros, it shows what it’s like to ‘ride’ upon our instruments.

“The lyrics evoke fascination on a molecular and subatomic level – the ever-shifting discoveries being made about the smallest building blocks of matter. We wanted the musicality, particularly the woodwind at the end, to reflect that somehow.”

The nine-piece band will hold an album launch party at London’s Rich Mix on May 12.

Perhaps Contraption Mud Belief tracklist

  1. I Am I
  2. Droplets/Molecules
  3. Lay Low
  4. Draining Refrain
  5. Lunch For The Worms
  6. Ignorance Is Bliss
  7. Mystery Meat
  8. Nobbles
  9. Pillow Killer
  10. Up And Out
  11. Kepler’s Breakfast Moments
  12. Perambulations