Perhaps Contraption release Droplets/Molecules video

Perhaps Contraption have premiered their video for track Droplets/Molecules with Prog.

It’s taken from the art rock brass band’s upcoming album Mud Belief, set for launch on June 3 via Grabby Claw. It can be pre-ordered now.

The band tell Prog: “Droplets/Molecules condenses the troupe’s love for post-minimalism, progressive rock and science, into a detailed, brass-fuelled flurry. Shot entirely on GoPros, it shows what it’s like to ‘ride’ upon our instruments.

“The lyrics evoke fascination on a molecular and subatomic level – the ever-shifting discoveries being made about the smallest building blocks of matter. We wanted the musicality, particularly the woodwind at the end, to reflect that somehow.”

The nine-piece band will hold an album launch party at London’s Rich Mix on May 12.

Perhaps Contraption Mud Belief tracklist