Perhaps Contraption release Droplets/Molecules video

Perhaps Contraption have premiered their video for track Droplets/Molecules with Prog.
It’s taken from the art rock brass band’s upcoming album Mud Belief, set for launch on June 3 via Grabby Claw. It can be pre-ordered now.
The band tell Prog: “Droplets/Molecules condenses the troupe’s love for post-minimalism, progressive rock and science, into a detailed, brass-fuelled flurry. Shot entirely on GoPros, it shows what it’s like to ‘ride’ upon our instruments.
“The lyrics evoke fascination on a molecular and subatomic level – the ever-shifting discoveries being made about the smallest building blocks of matter. We wanted the musicality, particularly the woodwind at the end, to reflect that somehow.”
The nine-piece band will hold an album launch party at London’s Rich Mix on May 12.
Perhaps Contraption Mud Belief tracklist
- I Am I
- Droplets/Molecules
- Lay Low
- Draining Refrain
- Lunch For The Worms
- Ignorance Is Bliss
- Mystery Meat
- Nobbles
- Pillow Killer
- Up And Out
- Kepler’s Breakfast Moments
- Perambulations