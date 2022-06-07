Pennies By The Pound premiere video for uplifting new single Burning Wish

Finnish prog rock quartet Pennies By The Pound have released an eye-catching new video for their uplifting new single Burning Wish, which you can watch in full below.

The new single is released this Wednesday through thee Lilith Label, and will be followed by the band's second album, Nothingside, later in the year. Ride frontman Mark Gardener, who mastered the band's 2021 debut album Heat Death Of The Universe, has once again mastered the new album at his OX4Sound Studio in Oxford, with Rauli Eskolin once again handling production.

"Sometime last year, as it seemed that the pandemic would not be over anytime soon and it was apparent we wouldn't be able to focus on playing live shows for a while, we decided just to keep recording more music," explains founding member Johannes Susitaival (vocals, drums, keyboards, rhythm guitar). "Luckily, I had quite a lot of inspiration for new material and we started putting songs together in late summer, with Alexander Meaney joining in as an additional guitarist. Although it doesn't necessarily show in this particular song, I'd been immersing myself heavily in Genesis (both Gabriel and Collins eras), and that influenced the up and coming album.

"This is a concept album through and through (both lyrically and musically), containing an abstract story and all that. Thus, it was really hard to decide on any one song to represent the whole, but 'Burning Wish' probably hits closest to the mark. It has got bits and pieces of both the lyrical and the musical theme of the album. It's also definitely a track that sounds a lot like what people probably would expect from us!"

Burning Wish will be available from the Pennies By The Pound bandcamp page from tomorrow.