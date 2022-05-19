Pearl Jam cancel shows after two members test positive for Covid

Pearl Jam have cancelled the remaining shows on their current US tour after drummer Matt Cameron and bassist Jeff Ament test positive for Covid.

Cameron tested positive on May 12, prior to a show at the Oakland Colosseum in California, with his place taken by former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer and Richard Stuverud, drummer with Jeff Ament side projects Three Fish and Tres Mts. And on May 16 at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, the band were also joined by Dave Krusen, who played on Pearl Jam's debut album Ten.

Cameron's absence also made stars of two audience members: Josh Arroyo, who played on the set-closing Yellow Ledbetter on the first night in Oakland after receiving an on-the-spot Covid test, and local teenager Kai Neukermans, who played on Mind Your Manners the following night after sending the band a video of him performing the song.

Now Ament has also tested positive for the virus, leading to the cancellation of the band's upcoming shows in Sacramento in Las Vegas.

In a statement, the band say, "While the band battled through Oakland after drummer Matt Cameron tested positive for Covid, and Fresno where Ed and the band got through it with the help of Dave Krusen as special guest drummer, they now have to present the heartbreaking news that this morning bassist Jeff Ament has tested positive for Covid.

"This is horrible for everybody involved and we are especially sorry to those out there who have made plans to attend these shows. Our attention to staying inside the bubble has been constant. We have truly done all that we could have to remain clear of infection.

"Regretfully, the Sacramento and Las Vegas shows are canceled. Ticket refunds will be automatically processed to ticket holders' method of purchase. We are so very sorry. Be safe out there."

Pearl Jam's next scheduled performance is June 18 at the Pinkpop festival at Landgraaf in the Netherlands, the first date of a European schedule that includes two shows at London's Hyde Park.

Pearl Jam 2022 Tour

Jun 18: Landgraaf Pinkpop Festival

Jun 21: Berlin Waldbühne

Jun 23: Zurich Hallenstadion

Jun 25: Imola Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari

Jun 28: Frankfurt Festhalle

Jun 30: Werchter Rock Werchter

Jul 03: Stockholm Lollapalooza

Jul 05: Copenhagen Royal Arena

Jul 08: London BST Hyde Park

Jul 09: London BST Hyde Park

Jul 12: Budapest Arena

Jul 14: Krakow Tauron Arena

Jul 17: Paris Lollapalooza

Jul 20: Vienna Wiener Stadthalle

Jul 22: Prague O2 Arena

Jul 24: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome

Jul 25: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome

Sep 01: Quebec City Videotron Centre, QC

Sep 03: Ottawa Canadian Tire Centre, ON

Sep 06: Hamilton FirstOntario Centre, ON

Sep 08: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON

Sep 11: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Sep 14: Camden Waterfront Music Pavilion, NJ

Sep 16: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Sep 18: St. Louis Enterprise Center, MO

Sep 20: Oklahoma City Paycom Center, OK

Sep 22: Denver Ball Arena, CO

Tickets are on sale now.