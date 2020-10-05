Pearl Jam to play two Hyde Park shows in London next summer

Pearl Jam have been announced as the first headliners for London’s BST Hyde Park festival for 2021. The band were originally booked to play the event this year, but will now play two consecutive nights next year, the first band to do so.

The shows will take place on on Friday 9 and Saturday 10 July 2021, with support coming from Pixies on the first night and Idles on the second.

“We couldn't be happier to be back and we can’t wait to bring everyone together with BST Hyde Park 2021, for what could be the most memorable British Summer Time ever," says Jim King, CEO of European Festivals at AEG Presents. "Pearl Jam jumped at the chance to celebrate after having to cancel their show this year and we are honoured that they agreed to play two consecutive nights, a first for BST.

"As their fans know, they are the perfect artists for such an unprecedented double bill.”

Fans who bought tickets for this year's cancelled show will have priority access to rebook, or to upgrade and experience both shows with a two day ticket. Further support acts will be announced shortly.

Tickets go on general sale on the BST website from 10am on Saturday October 10am, with prices start at £70 plus booking fee.

Previous BST headliners have included Roger Waters, The Cure, Eric Clapton, Green Day, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, The Who, Black Sabbath, Neil Young, Bon Jovi and The Rolling Stones.

On Friday Pearl Jam released a new song, Get it Back. The track was the band's contribution to Good Music To Avert The Collapse Of American Democracy, a 77-track compilation album of previously unreleased music from the likes of Bob Mould, Guided By Voices, Jason Isbell, My Morning Jacket, Phoenix, Songhoy Blues and Tenacious D. The album was available on Bandcamp for just 24 hours.

Last month, Pearl Jam guitarist Stone Gossard released the single I Am Your Country from his new band Painted Shield, while July saw the release of a lockdown-filmed video for Pearl Jam's Dance Of The Clairvoyants.

Earlier the same month, Pearl Jam released the uncensored video for their Ten classic Jeremy to raise gun violence awareness.