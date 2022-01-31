Pattern-Seeking Animals release video for I Can't Stay Here Anymore

US prog rockers Pattern-Seeking Animals have released a video for their brand new single I Can't Stay Here Anymore, which is taken from the band's upcoming third album Only Passing Through, which will be released through InsideOut Music on April 1.

"This was one of the last songs written for the album and came about pretty quickly," says keyboard player John Boegehold. "I wanted to write something energetic with a big singalong chorus and several scene-changes. Lyrically it's very loosely based on a fictional character who finds the place he's lived his whole life has quickly turned dangerous and even dystopian. Or, maybe it's not...”

Talking about the new album, Beogehold adds “Only Passing Through, our third album picks up where Prehensile Tales left off but soon takes several stylistic detours as it progresses. Everyone involved made this album a lot of fun to make and we're all looking forward to it to finally being heard."

"This new album draws from a lot of different sources and pushes all of us to bring out our best," adds drummer Jimmy Keegan. "We all had to dig pretty deep to express out the right spirit of each song. To call it prog would be highly inadequate. We’re all over the map and yet, there is still a very distinct sound that threads through the whole album. I’m very proud of this record and excited for people to hear it!"

Only Passing Through will be available on limited edition ‘SleevePac’, CD Jewelcase (Canada, Mexico, USA), Gatefold black 180g LP+CD (etching on Side D) and as a digital album.

Pre-order Only Passing Through.