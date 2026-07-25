“I felt like when I finished the Riot! record and we listened back, that we had created this monster that was built like a British tank”: How Paramore blazed a unique trail in the world of 2000s emo

Staring at a printout of the day’s schedule, Paramore vocalist Hayley Williams lets out a scream that’s equal parts excitement and terror. Warped Tour, the travelling US summer festival where set times are revealed the morning of the show, has pulled into the band’s hometown of Nashville and in a few hours, Paramore will be playing a primetime slot on the main stage. It’s been less than a year since the band put out their 2005 debut album, All We Know Is Falling.

“I’m pretty nervous now. I’m scared the stage will be this big and the crowd will be this big,” Williams says, while motioning wildly with her arms. “How did we do this? How did we get this?!”

So fearful that no-one would come to watch them play, she and her bandmates chalked up pavements around the Starwood Amphitheatre, advertising their band name and set time in huge font. They needn’t have worried – Paramore pulled one of the largest crowds of the day. Williams, dressed in a purple dress, her orange hair a halo of flame, thrashed her way through the set of exuberant pop punk, while a sea of people bellowed back every word.

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The noughties emo explosion was already in full swing by the time Paramore joined the party. They released All We Know Is Falling in a vintage year for the scene – alongside Fall Out Boy’s From Under The Cork Tree, Commit This To Memory by Motion City Soundtrack, Almost Here by The Academy Is…, and Panic! At The Disco’s debut, A Fever You Can’t Sweat Out – putting them firmly in the ‘one to watch’ bracket.

Paramore in 2006 (Image credit: Aaron Rapoport/Corbis via Getty Images)

The band had formed when a 15-year old Williams moved home and subsequently met guitarist Josh Farro and his brother, drummer Zac Farro, at school in Franklin, Tennessee. Joined by bassist Jeremy Davis, together the group created jubilant pop punk that was fizzy as sherbet and had Christian undertones, set apart by Williams’ powerful vocal and her magnetic stage presence.

From the very beginning, they had shown a precociousness and confidence well beyond their years. One of their earliest on-camera interviews took place during Warped Tour 2005 where, sprawled on the grass at Orlando’s Tinker Field, a 16-year-old Hayley and 15-year old then-guitarist Jason Bynum, were asked if it was intimidating being on a lineup, which included established bands, Fall Out Boy and My Chemical Romance.

“No it’s not,” shrugged a remarkably calm Williams. “We’re having fun and all the bands have been super nice to us.”

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Paramore: Pressure [OFFICIAL VIDEO] - YouTube Watch On

It was Paramore’s second album, 2007’s Riot!, that turned them into superstars. As they headed into the studio to begin recording, the band were unaware of the steep upward trajectory their lives were about to take. “We were just kids before Riot! came out,” Williams recalled to Track Seven in 2017. “In fact, we were kids for a long time after that! I have a distinct memory – in fact, somewhere there’s a video – of all of us… hanging out at the park. It was springtime, 2007, and we were literally playing in a field together. How much more innocent can you get? In many ways, it was the last uncomplicated season for us as friends.”

A few months later, the impact of the record became clear. “We were headed to a play a show at The Underworld in Camden and we were all looking out the window of the car we were in, and I saw the word “RIOT!” spray painted on the side of one of buildings, ways away from the venue,” Williams continued. She called Riot! “a lightning in a bottle sort of moment in time.”

“I knew it was for us because it was done in the same sort of scribble, almost exactly like what was on the album cover. That moment, I said out loud, ‘People get it! This is the best sign we could ever have… that other people are making it their own.’”