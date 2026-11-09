Muse to headline BST Hyde Park and Roundhay Festival in Leeds
Muse follow Bon Jovi's footsteps in being confirmed to headline one of next year's series of BST shows in London – and they'll play Leeds too
Muse have been confirmed as the third headliner for next year's run of BST Hyde Park shows in London. They'll perform on June 26, joining the previously announced Bon Jovi (June 24) and 2026 Mercury Prize winner Raye (July 10) at the 70,000-capacity series of concerts.
Support will come from Nothing But Thieves and CHVRCHES, with tickets going on general sale at 10am on Friday.
Muse will also headline the second Roundhay Festival in Leeds on June 27, with Nothing But Thieves back on the bill. Tickets for this show will also go on general sale on Friday at 10am.
"Following the success of our first year at Roundhay Park, we’re delighted to be returning to Leeds with one of the most incredible live bands in the world, says Jim King, CEO of AEG Presents UK & European Festivals. "Muse’s legendary outdoor performances and unrivalled production values continue to set the benchmark for live music, and we’re thrilled to welcome them to Roundhay for what promises to be a truly spectacular event."
Further acts will be announced for both shows.
Muse's most recent album, The Wow! Signal, was released in June, and the band begin their European tour in support of the record this week at Manchester's Co-op Live arena. Full dates below.
Muse: The Wow! Signal Europa Tour dates
Nov 12: Manchester Co-op Live, UK
Nov 13: Manchester Co-op Live, UK
Nov 15: London O2, UK
Nov 16: London O2, UK
Nov 18: Berlin Uber Arena, Germany
Nov 20: Milan Unipol Dome, Italy
Nov 21: Milan Unipol Dome, Italy
Nov 24: Düsseldorf PSD Bank Dome, Germany
Nov 25: Düsseldorf PSD Bank Dome, Germany
Nov 27: Paris La Défense Arena, France
Nov 29: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands
Nov 30: Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome, Netherlands
Dec 03: Montpellier Sud de France Arena, France
Dec 04: Montpellier Sud de France Arena, France
Dec 07: Zurich AG Hallenstadion, Switzerland
Dec 08: Zurich AG Hallenstadion, Zurich, Switzerland
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Jan 10: Lisboa MEO Arena, Portugal
Jan 12: Floirac Arkéa Arena, France
Jan 13: Floirac Arkéa Arena, France
Jan 16: Décines-charpieu LDLC Arena, France
Jan 17: Décines-charpieu LDLC Arena, France
Jan 19: Madrid Movistar Arena, Spain
Jan 20: Madrid Movistar Arena, Spain
Jan 23: València Roig Arena, Spain
Jan 24: València Roig Arena, Spain
Jun 18: Neuhausen Ob Eck Southside Festival, Germany
Jun 20: Scheeßel Hurricane Festival, Germany
Jun 26: London Hyde Park, UK
Jun 27: Leeds Roundhay Park, UK
Jul 04: Arras Main Square Festival, France
Jul 05: Belfort Les Eurockéennes, France
Jul 15: Carhaix-plouguer Festival Les Vieilles Charrues, France
Jul 17: Lucca Summer Festival, Italy
Online Editor at Louder/Classic Rock magazine since 2014. 40 years in music industry, online for 27. Also bylines for: Metal Hammer, Prog Magazine, The Word Magazine, The Guardian, The New Statesman, Saga, Music365. Former Head of Music at Xfm Radio, A&R at Fiction Records, early blogger, ex-roadie, published author. He once appeared in a Cure video dressed as a cowboy, has flown on the Goodyear Blimp, and thinks any situation can be improved by the introduction of cats. Favourite Serbian trumpeter: Dejan Petrović.
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