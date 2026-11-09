Muse to headline BST Hyde Park and Roundhay Festival in Leeds

Muse have been confirmed as the third headliner for next year's run of BST Hyde Park shows in London. They'll perform on June 26, joining the previously announced Bon Jovi (June 24) and 2026 Mercury Prize winner Raye (July 10) at the 70,000-capacity series of concerts.

Support will come from Nothing But Thieves and CHVRCHES, with tickets going on general sale at 10am on Friday.

Muse will also headline the second Roundhay Festival in Leeds on June 27, with Nothing But Thieves back on the bill. Tickets for this show will also go on general sale on Friday at 10am.

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"Following the success of our first year at Roundhay Park, we’re delighted to be returning to Leeds with one of the most incredible live bands in the world, says Jim King, CEO of AEG Presents UK & European Festivals. "Muse’s legendary outdoor performances and unrivalled production values continue to set the benchmark for live music, and we’re thrilled to welcome them to Roundhay for what promises to be a truly spectacular event."

Further acts will be announced for both shows.

Muse's most recent album, The Wow! Signal, was released in June, and the band begin their European tour in support of the record this week at Manchester's Co-op Live arena. Full dates below.

Nov 12: Manchester Co-op Live, UK

Nov 13: Manchester Co-op Live, UK

Nov 15: London O2, UK

Nov 16: London O2, UK

Nov 18: Berlin Uber Arena, Germany

Nov 20: Milan Unipol Dome, Italy

Nov 21: Milan Unipol Dome, Italy

Nov 24: Düsseldorf PSD Bank Dome, Germany

Nov 25: Düsseldorf PSD Bank Dome, Germany

Nov 27: Paris La Défense Arena, France

Nov 29: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Nov 30: Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Dec 03: Montpellier Sud de France Arena, France

Dec 04: Montpellier Sud de France Arena, France

Dec 07: Zurich AG Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Dec 08: Zurich AG Hallenstadion, Zurich, Switzerland

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Jan 10: Lisboa MEO Arena, Portugal

Jan 12: Floirac Arkéa Arena, France

Jan 13: Floirac Arkéa Arena, France

Jan 16: Décines-charpieu LDLC Arena, France

Jan 17: Décines-charpieu LDLC Arena, France

Jan 19: Madrid Movistar Arena, Spain

Jan 20: Madrid Movistar Arena, Spain

Jan 23: València Roig Arena, Spain

Jan 24: València Roig Arena, Spain

Jun 18: Neuhausen Ob Eck Southside Festival, Germany

Jun 20: Scheeßel Hurricane Festival, Germany

Jun 26: London Hyde Park, UK

Jun 27: Leeds Roundhay Park, UK

Jul 04: Arras Main Square Festival, France

Jul 05: Belfort Les Eurockéennes, France

Jul 15: Carhaix-plouguer Festival Les Vieilles Charrues, France

Jul 17: Lucca Summer Festival, Italy

Find Muse tickets.

(Image credit: AEG Presents)