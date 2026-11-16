Today (Monday November 16), the nominees list for the 69th Grammy awards has been officially revealed, and it's packing some heavyweight rock and metal names.

Next year's Grammys, which will take place on February 7 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, include the Best Rock Album, Best Rock Song, Best Rock Performance, Best Alternative Music Performance, Best Alternative Music Album and Best Metal Performance categories, with the likes of Foo Fighters, Megadeth, Anthrax, The Rolling Stones, Knocked Loose, Yungblud, Mastodon, Amy Lee, Poppy and Courtney LaPlante and Angine de Poitrine included amongst the nominations.

Masked Canadian math-rock weirdos Angine de Poitrine have also been nominated in the Best New Artist category, as have New York rockers Geese.

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See the full list of rock, metal and alternative nominations for the 2027 Grammys below. The 2027 Grammy awards will be broadcast on Disney+.

This year's Grammys saw Turnstile, Nine Inch Nails, Yungblud and The Cure pick up awards in the rock-oriented categories.

2027 Grammy nominations (rock, metal and alternative)

Best Metal Performance

“The Edge of Perfection” - Anthrax

“Hive Mind” - Knocked Loose ft. Denzel Curry

“Your Ghost Again” - Mastodon

“Let There Be Shred” - Megadeth

“End of You” - Poppy, Amy Lee, Courtney LaPlante

Best Rock Performance

“Sarniezz” - Angine de Poitrine

“Lost Boys” - Phoebe Bridgers

“Trinidad” - Geese

“what's wrong with me” - Olivia Rodrigo, Robert Smith

“In The Stars” - The Rolling Stones

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Best Alternative Music Album

I Must Be Dreaming – Alabama Shakes

Lost Weekend – Phoebe Bridgers

Music, Fashion, Film – Charli xcx

Getting Killed – Geese

The Mountain – Gorillaz

Lux – Rosalía

Best Alternative Music Performance

“Fabienk” - Angine de Poitrine

“Kill Me” - Phoebe Bridgers

“Au Pays du Cocaine” - Geese

“Reliquia” - Rosalia

“Showbiz” - Hayley Williams

Best Rock Song

“In the Stars” - The Rolling Stones

“Lost Boys” - Phoebe Bridgers

“My Only Angel” - Yungblud

“Streets of Minneapolis - Radio Mix” - Bruce Springsteen

“Trinidad” - Geese

“What’s Wrong With Me” - Olivia Rodrigo and Robert Smith

“Your Favorite Toy” - Foo Fighters

Best Rock Album

Vol. II - Angine de Poitrine

Your Favorite Toy - Foo Fighters

The Wow! Signal - Muse

Foreign Tongues - The Rolling Stones

Frozen Charlotte - Jack White

Best New Artist

Angine de Poitrine

Geese

Ella Langley

Slayyyter

SIENNA SPIRO

Don Toliver

Remi Wolf

The Womack Sisters