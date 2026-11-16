The Rolling Stones, Foo Fighters, Angine De Poitrine, Amy Lee, Megadeth and Knocked Loose included in 2027 Grammy nominations - see the full list of rock and metal acts nominated
Next year's Grammy nominees have officially been revealed!
Today (Monday November 16), the nominees list for the 69th Grammy awards has been officially revealed, and it's packing some heavyweight rock and metal names.
Next year's Grammys, which will take place on February 7 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, include the Best Rock Album, Best Rock Song, Best Rock Performance, Best Alternative Music Performance, Best Alternative Music Album and Best Metal Performance categories, with the likes of Foo Fighters, Megadeth, Anthrax, The Rolling Stones, Knocked Loose, Yungblud, Mastodon, Amy Lee, Poppy and Courtney LaPlante and Angine de Poitrine included amongst the nominations.
Masked Canadian math-rock weirdos Angine de Poitrine have also been nominated in the Best New Artist category, as have New York rockers Geese.
See the full list of rock, metal and alternative nominations for the 2027 Grammys below. The 2027 Grammy awards will be broadcast on Disney+.
This year's Grammys saw Turnstile, Nine Inch Nails, Yungblud and The Cure pick up awards in the rock-oriented categories.
2027 Grammy nominations (rock, metal and alternative)
Best Metal Performance
“The Edge of Perfection” - Anthrax
“Hive Mind” - Knocked Loose ft. Denzel Curry
“Your Ghost Again” - Mastodon
“Let There Be Shred” - Megadeth
“End of You” - Poppy, Amy Lee, Courtney LaPlante
Best Rock Performance
“Sarniezz” - Angine de Poitrine
“Lost Boys” - Phoebe Bridgers
“Trinidad” - Geese
“what's wrong with me” - Olivia Rodrigo, Robert Smith
“In The Stars” - The Rolling Stones
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Best Alternative Music Album
I Must Be Dreaming – Alabama Shakes
Lost Weekend – Phoebe Bridgers
Music, Fashion, Film – Charli xcx
Getting Killed – Geese
The Mountain – Gorillaz
Lux – Rosalía
Best Alternative Music Performance
“Fabienk” - Angine de Poitrine
“Kill Me” - Phoebe Bridgers
“Au Pays du Cocaine” - Geese
“Reliquia” - Rosalia
“Showbiz” - Hayley Williams
Best Rock Song
“In the Stars” - The Rolling Stones
“Lost Boys” - Phoebe Bridgers
“My Only Angel” - Yungblud
“Streets of Minneapolis - Radio Mix” - Bruce Springsteen
“Trinidad” - Geese
“What’s Wrong With Me” - Olivia Rodrigo and Robert Smith
“Your Favorite Toy” - Foo Fighters
Best Rock Album
Vol. II - Angine de Poitrine
Your Favorite Toy - Foo Fighters
The Wow! Signal - Muse
Foreign Tongues - The Rolling Stones
Frozen Charlotte - Jack White
Best New Artist
Angine de Poitrine
Geese
Ella Langley
Slayyyter
SIENNA SPIRO
Don Toliver
Remi Wolf
The Womack Sisters
Merlin was promoted to Executive Editor of Louder in early 2022, following over ten years working at Metal Hammer. While there, he served as Online Editor and Deputy Editor, before being promoted to Editor in 2016. Before joining Metal Hammer, Merlin worked as Associate Editor at Terrorizer Magazine and has written for Classic Rock, Rock Sound, eFestivals and others. Across his career he has interviewed legends including Ozzy Osbourne, Lemmy, Metallica, Iron Maiden (including getting a trip on Ed Force One courtesy of Bruce Dickinson), Guns N' Roses, KISS, Slipknot, System Of A Down and Meat Loaf. He has also presented and produced the Metal Hammer Podcast, presented the Metal Hammer Radio Show and is probably responsible for 90% of all nu metal-related content making it onto the site.
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