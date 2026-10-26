Phoebe Bridgers announced as first headline artist for All Points East festival 2027
Phoebe Bridgers to play her biggest ever solo headline show at Victoria Park, London next summer
Phoebe Bridgers has been announced as the first headline act for next year's All Poiints East festival in London.
The US singer/songwriter's debut performance at Victoria Park in East London on Friday August 27 will be the biggest headline show she has ever undertaken.
The supporting bill will feature Caroline Polachek, Kelsey Lu, Danielle Ponde and jasmine.4.t, with more artists yet to be announced.
Tickets for the event will be available from 10am on October 29, here.
Bridgers scored her first UK number one album during the summer, when her third solo album Lost Weekend topped the charts in August. The album included a cameo appearance from industrial metal and post-metal pioneer Justin Broadrick (Godflesh), as Bridgers is a fan of his side band Jesu.
Branching out, this week Bridgers will be seen making her acting debut in the A24 drama Primetime, directed by Lance Oppenheim and starring Robert Pattinson, release on October 30. She also contributed the film’s end title song, On Video.
The 2026 edition of All Points East welcomed headliners Jorja Smith and Tems (August 21), Lorde (August 22), Deftones (August 23) Tyler, The Creator (August 28 and 29) and Twenty One Pilots (August 30).
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Further headline acts for 2027 will be revealed in coming weeks.
A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.
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