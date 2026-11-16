Scottish League Two football club Clyde F.C. have found some heavy new sponsors - local metal heroes Bleed From Within: "An opportunity to bring the Scottish community together in a unique way."
Football meets heavy metal as Bleed From Within sponsor their local club
Whether it's Villa Park hosting Black Sabbath's legendary Back To The Beginning show or Iron Maiden collabing with West Ham, football and heavy metal have a surprisingly storied history.
Now, Scottish League Two club Clyde F.C. can add their names to this unique bit of sporting tapestry, courtesy of some new kit sponsors - fellow Scottish institution and modern metal greats, Bleed From Within!
The five-piece, who formed in 2005 in Hamilton, where Clyde are based, were offered the opportunity to have their logo emblazoned on the club's third kit for the rest of the 26/27 season - and jumped at the chance.
“Working with Clyde FC was a no brainer," say the band. "Given our shared connections to Glasgow, where we played our first shows, and Hamilton, where the band was formed, we knew this made sense. We couldn't be happier with how the tops turned out and look forward to supporting the guys throughout their season and beyond.”
“Currently in our introductory season of a multi year deal with Clyde FC, we were delighted when the club advised us they wanted to explore a third shirt that had a music tie in, with a strict vision of a Scottish artist, ideally Glasgow-based," adds Carl Sewell, Director of Terrace, Clyde F.C.'s technical partner. "Whilst now a challenger brand in sport, both our Directors' history before sport was in music management across rock and metal and there was only one band we wanted to discuss with.
"Spending a number of years crossing paths and sharing journeys with Bleed From Within across countless tours, we felt it would be great to approach them to discuss sponsoring the third shirt for the club. An opportunity to bring the Scottish community together, in a unique way and we cannot thank the band enough for their enthusiasm and coming on board to support the club, also assisting in the design stage of the shirt too, bringing something completely new and unique to the clubs fans and community, whilst helping broaden the horizon of the club's visibility.”
"We are beyond excited to work with Bleed From Within on our third shirt for the 26/27 season," says David Alexander, Clyde F.C. CEO. "As a club who thrive on living outside the box and doing things differently, we had no hesitation when given the option to team up with an iconic name in the metal industry from Glasgow. A number of staff members already familiar with the artist, gave immediate excitement at the potential to turn heads and raise visibility of the club through such a great band.
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"Since discussions opened, we have enjoyed watching the band storm across the European festival circuit and cannot wait to invite them down to a forthcoming fixture this season. Scotland is a truly unique country, our community comes in all styles, interests and backgrounds and this partnership will be a special one in our continuous journey as a football club.”
Bleed From Within's latest album Zenith was released last year to critical acclaim. They are due to tour the UK and Europe in support to Five Finger Death Punch and Lamb Of God early next year.
Five Finger Death Punch, Lamb of God and Bleed From Within European tour dates 2027
Jan 16 Manchester AO Arena
Jan 17 Glasgow OVO Hydro Arena
Jan 19 Dublin 3Arena
Jan 22 Birmingham BP Pulse Arena
Jan 23 London O2 Arena
Jan 26 Düsseldorf PSD Arena
Jan 27 Hamburg Barclays Arena
Jan 29 Lodz Atlas Arena
Jan 31 Prague O2 Arena*^
Feb 2 Munich Olympiahalle
Feb 4 Stuttgart Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle
Feb 7 Amsterdam AFAS Arena
Feb 8 Brussels Vorst National
Feb 10 Paris Accor Arena
Feb 12 Zurich Hallenstadion
Feb 14 Vienna Stadthalle
Feb 16 Berlin Uber Arena
Feb 17 Copenhagen Royal Arena*
Feb 19 Oslo Unity Arena
Feb 20 Stockholm Avicii Arena
Feb 22 Helsinki Veikkaus Arena
* No Lamb Of God
^Lamb Of God replaced by Dymytry
Merlin was promoted to Executive Editor of Louder in early 2022, following over ten years working at Metal Hammer. While there, he served as Online Editor and Deputy Editor, before being promoted to Editor in 2016. Before joining Metal Hammer, Merlin worked as Associate Editor at Terrorizer Magazine and has written for Classic Rock, Rock Sound, eFestivals and others. Across his career he has interviewed legends including Ozzy Osbourne, Lemmy, Metallica, Iron Maiden (including getting a trip on Ed Force One courtesy of Bruce Dickinson), Guns N' Roses, KISS, Slipknot, System Of A Down and Meat Loaf. He has also presented and produced the Metal Hammer Podcast, presented the Metal Hammer Radio Show and is probably responsible for 90% of all nu metal-related content making it onto the site.
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