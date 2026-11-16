Scottish League Two football club Clyde F.C. have found some heavy new sponsors - local metal heroes Bleed From Within: "An opportunity to bring the Scottish community together in a unique way."

Whether it's Villa Park hosting Black Sabbath's legendary Back To The Beginning show or Iron Maiden collabing with West Ham, football and heavy metal have a surprisingly storied history.

Now, Scottish League Two club Clyde F.C. can add their names to this unique bit of sporting tapestry, courtesy of some new kit sponsors - fellow Scottish institution and modern metal greats, Bleed From Within!

The five-piece, who formed in 2005 in Hamilton, where Clyde are based, were offered the opportunity to have their logo emblazoned on the club's third kit for the rest of the 26/27 season - and jumped at the chance.

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“Working with Clyde FC was a no brainer," say the band. "Given our shared connections to Glasgow, where we played our first shows, and Hamilton, where the band was formed, we knew this made sense. We couldn't be happier with how the tops turned out and look forward to supporting the guys throughout their season and beyond.”

“Currently in our introductory season of a multi year deal with Clyde FC, we were delighted when the club advised us they wanted to explore a third shirt that had a music tie in, with a strict vision of a Scottish artist, ideally Glasgow-based," adds Carl Sewell, Director of Terrace, Clyde F.C.'s technical partner. "Whilst now a challenger brand in sport, both our Directors' history before sport was in music management across rock and metal and there was only one band we wanted to discuss with.

"Spending a number of years crossing paths and sharing journeys with Bleed From Within across countless tours, we felt it would be great to approach them to discuss sponsoring the third shirt for the club. An opportunity to bring the Scottish community together, in a unique way and we cannot thank the band enough for their enthusiasm and coming on board to support the club, also assisting in the design stage of the shirt too, bringing something completely new and unique to the clubs fans and community, whilst helping broaden the horizon of the club's visibility.”

"We are beyond excited to work with Bleed From Within on our third shirt for the 26/27 season," says David Alexander, Clyde F.C. CEO. "As a club who thrive on living outside the box and doing things differently, we had no hesitation when given the option to team up with an iconic name in the metal industry from Glasgow. A number of staff members already familiar with the artist, gave immediate excitement at the potential to turn heads and raise visibility of the club through such a great band.

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"Since discussions opened, we have enjoyed watching the band storm across the European festival circuit and cannot wait to invite them down to a forthcoming fixture this season. Scotland is a truly unique country, our community comes in all styles, interests and backgrounds and this partnership will be a special one in our continuous journey as a football club.”

We are proud sponsors of the Clyde FC third kit! Available now 🩸⚽️ - YouTube Watch On

Bleed From Within's latest album Zenith was released last year to critical acclaim. They are due to tour the UK and Europe in support to Five Finger Death Punch and Lamb Of God early next year.

Jan 16 Manchester AO Arena

Jan 17 Glasgow OVO Hydro Arena

Jan 19 Dublin 3Arena

Jan 22 Birmingham BP Pulse Arena

Jan 23 London O2 Arena

Jan 26 Düsseldorf PSD Arena

Jan 27 Hamburg Barclays Arena

Jan 29 Lodz Atlas Arena

Jan 31 Prague O2 Arena*^

Feb 2 Munich Olympiahalle

Feb 4 Stuttgart Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle

Feb 7 Amsterdam AFAS Arena

Feb 8 Brussels Vorst National

Feb 10 Paris Accor Arena

Feb 12 Zurich Hallenstadion

Feb 14 Vienna Stadthalle

Feb 16 Berlin Uber Arena

Feb 17 Copenhagen Royal Arena*

Feb 19 Oslo Unity Arena

Feb 20 Stockholm Avicii Arena

Feb 22 Helsinki Veikkaus Arena



* No Lamb Of God

^Lamb Of God replaced by Dymytry