Hardcore upstarts Haywire had their Times Square gig shut down by police

The nu metal renaissance is in full swing, and it seems its not just the style and fashion that's made a comeback. Relative hardcore newcomers Haywire tried to film a guerilla gig at New York's Times Square, but soon found themselves bringing another tradition back: getting their stunt ended by the police. Well, if it's good enough for Rage Against The Machine, System of A Down and Alien Ant Farm...

Formed in Boston in 2023, Haywire - listed on Spotify as Haywire 617 - have taken to the genre's reputation for wild gigs like ducks to water. The band's most recent album I Don't Wanna Say Goodbye was released on October 1 via Roadrunner, and the group celebrated with a series of shows across the US including Furnace Fest and Sick New World.

The band had also apparently planned to record a music video Sleep Now In The Fire style at Times Square on October 28, but only managed to get through a song-and-a-half before police arrived to shut the event down. Footage captured for the show sees them draw a massive and excitable crowd who become dismayed when the band get the plug pulled, booing the police on-scene loudly.

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Watch footage below.

But while their plans for a music video might've been scuppered, there's still plenty of Haywire activity in the pipeline.

They'll be hitting the UK for headline shows in January, before linking up with Comeback Kid in Europe. They've also lined up festival appearances including Copenhell and Rock Im Park/Rock Am Ring over the summer, plus more North American shows in between.

See the full list of UK dates below.

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Haywire I Don't Wanna Say Goodbye UK Tour 2027

Jan 2: Greyfriars, Nottingham

Jan 3: Rebellion, Manchester

Jan 5: G2, Glasgow

Jan 6: The Grove, Newcastle

Jan 7: Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

Jan 8: Castle & Falcon, Birmingham

Jan 9: The Corn Exchange, Newport

Jan 10: The Garage, London

Jan 12: Daltons, Brighton