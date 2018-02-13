Fall Out Boy, Papa Roach, Creeper & more confirmed for Reading and Leeds

Organisers of the UK’s Reading and Leeds festivals have announced the first wave of artists for this year’s event.

The weekend of music will take place at Reading’s Richfield Avenue and Leeds’ Bramham Park on August 24-26, with Fall Out Boy, Panic! At The Disco, Kings Of Leon and Kendrick Lamar confirmed as headliners.

They’ll be joined by artists including Papa Roach, Beartooth, Creeper, Hollywood Undead, Nothing But Thieves, Sum 41 and Wolf Alice.

Fall Out Boy say: “There are very few places that can illustrate the growth of our band from its beginning. However, Reading and Leeds is one of them.

“It is an honour to be able to headline a festival that we grew up playing and dreaming of that top spot.”

Festival Republic’s Melvin Benn adds: “Reading and Leeds prides itself on being a music-first festival and this year’s lineup already proves that.

“Kings of Leon and Fall Out Boy are bands that have grown with the festival and its fans and we couldn’t be more pleased to invite them back to headline.

“Adding Panic! At The Disco and Kendrick Lamar, we think Reading and Leeds Festivals 2018 are off to an amazing start – with even more to come, so watch this space.”

Tickets are now on sale direct from the official website.

See a lineup poster below.

Reading and Leeds 2018 lineup so far

Kendrick Lamar

Kings Of Leon

Fall Out Boy

Panic! at the Disco

$uicide Boy$

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

AJ Tracey

Annie Mac

Beartooth

Belly

Bicep Live

Brockhampton

Courteeners

Creeper

Diplo

Dream Wife

Dua Lipa

Fredo

Ghetts

Hannah Wants

Hinds

Hollywood Undead

Hudson Taylor

IAMDDB

J Hus

Kojo Funds

Lil Pump

Mist

Mr EAZI

Ms Banks

My Nu Leng

Nadia Rose

Netsky b2b Jauz b2b Slushii

nothing,nowhere

Nothing But Thieves

Pale Waves

Papa Roach

Playboi Carti

Post Malone

Riton & Kah-Lo

Sigrid

Skepta

Ski Mask The Slump God

Sum 41

The Blaze

The Magician

The Magic Gang

The Wombats

Tom Grennan

UnderØath

Waterparks

Wolf Alice

Wretch 32

Yungen

9 things we learned at Reading festival 2017