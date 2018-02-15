Corey Taylor: New Slipknot material is “awesome”

Corey Taylor has called the new Slipknot material “awesome” and reports that it’s “everything I wanted it to be.”

Taylor has been concentrating on Stone Sour over the last couple of years, with his Slipknot bandmates Shawn “Clown” Crahan, Jim Root and Jay Weinberg forging ahead with new tracks.

And when asked by Music Universe if he’s heard any of their work, Taylor says: “Yeah, I have. It’s awesome. That’s all I’m gonna say about it. It’s everything I wanted it to be.

“I’ve got about six songs now, and they’re really, really good – in demo form. And by ‘demo’ I mean just the fact that it’s maybe a little longer than it will end up.”

Taylor confirms that he’s currently writing lyrics for three of the tracks, with the vocalist calling them “really dark.”

He adds: “It’s probably the most autobiographical I’ve been in years. I’m writing from the standpoint of where I am now instead of where I was. I’m writing it from the standpoint of a man who’s been through a lot – not just a young man, but an older man – and trying to figure things out.”

Taylor also says that the album will be recorded and released in 2019 and they’ll then be “ready to go on the road” again.

As for future releases from Stone Sour, Taylor reports that they’ve recorded a video for Hyrdograd track St. Marie, which will be released in due course.

1996: The masks went on, and the Slipknot phenomenon was born