Papa Roach reject war and hate in American Dreams video

Papa Roach have released a new video for their track American Dreams.

It’s the latest single to be taken from their most recent album Crooked Teeth, which launched back in May via Eleven Seven Music.

The track addresses the current state of US politics and frontman Jacoby Shaddix says: “America is struggling, America is divided, America is hurting right now.

“We’re at a fever pitch of confusion, smoke and mirrors, blatant lies. The American Dream is on the chopping block.”

One of the lines in American Dreams is: “Have you ever thought that war was a sickness?” Shaddix adds: “My father is a Vietnam veteran. Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and the disintegration of the American family are things I’ve dealt with personally. I know other people relate.”

Shaddix recently had surgery on his vocal cords which lead to the cancellation of three of the band’s August shows in the US. Their shows in Europe scheduled throughout September and October will go ahead as planned.

Find a list of Papa Roach’s 2017 tour dates below.

Sep 11: Stockholm Klubben, Sweden

Sep 12: Oslo Rockefeller, Norway

Sep 13: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark

Sep 15: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Sep 16: Berlin Velodrom, Germany

Sep 17: Prague Mala Sportovni Hala, Czech Republic

Sep 19: Warsaw Progresja, Poland

Sep 20: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Sep 21: Munich Zenith, Germany

Sep 23: Winterthur Eulachhalle, Switzerland

Sep 24: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Sep 25: Ludwigsburg Arena, Germany

Sep 27: Fürth Stadthalle, Germany

Sep 28: Offenbach Stadthalle, Germany

Sep 29: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Oct 01: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Oct 02: Esch Sur Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Oct 03: Oberhausen Turbinenhalle, Germany

Oct 05: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Oct 06: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Oct 07: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK

Oct 10: London O2 Academy Brixton, UK

Oct 11: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK

Oct 13: Paris Olympia, France

Oct 14: Barcelona Sala Apolo, Spain

Oct 15: Madrid Riviera, Spain

Papa Roach: "We're shaking some sh*t up"