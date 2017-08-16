Papa Roach reject war and hate in American Dreams video

Papa Roach have released a new video for their track American Dreams.
It’s the latest single to be taken from their most recent album Crooked Teeth, which launched back in May via Eleven Seven Music.
The track addresses the current state of US politics and frontman Jacoby Shaddix says: “America is struggling, America is divided, America is hurting right now.
“We’re at a fever pitch of confusion, smoke and mirrors, blatant lies. The American Dream is on the chopping block.”
One of the lines in American Dreams is: “Have you ever thought that war was a sickness?” Shaddix adds: “My father is a Vietnam veteran. Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and the disintegration of the American family are things I’ve dealt with personally. I know other people relate.”
Shaddix recently had surgery on his vocal cords which lead to the cancellation of three of the band’s August shows in the US. Their shows in Europe scheduled throughout September and October will go ahead as planned.
Find a list of Papa Roach’s 2017 tour dates below.
- TeamRock Radio is back. But after what happened, why have we kept the name?
- Mikkey Dee talks challenge of playing with Scorpions
- Watch Papa Roach perform with high school marching band
- Read Classic Rock, Metal Hammer & Prog for free with TeamRock+
Papa Roach 2017 tour dates
Sep 11: Stockholm Klubben, Sweden
Sep 12: Oslo Rockefeller, Norway
Sep 13: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark
Sep 15: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany
Sep 16: Berlin Velodrom, Germany
Sep 17: Prague Mala Sportovni Hala, Czech Republic
Sep 19: Warsaw Progresja, Poland
Sep 20: Vienna Gasometer, Austria
Sep 21: Munich Zenith, Germany
Sep 23: Winterthur Eulachhalle, Switzerland
Sep 24: Milan Alcatraz, Italy
Sep 25: Ludwigsburg Arena, Germany
Sep 27: Fürth Stadthalle, Germany
Sep 28: Offenbach Stadthalle, Germany
Sep 29: Tilburg 013, Netherlands
Oct 01: Antwerp Trix, Belgium
Oct 02: Esch Sur Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg
Oct 03: Oberhausen Turbinenhalle, Germany
Oct 05: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK
Oct 06: Nottingham Rock City, UK
Oct 07: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK
Oct 10: London O2 Academy Brixton, UK
Oct 11: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK
Oct 13: Paris Olympia, France
Oct 14: Barcelona Sala Apolo, Spain
Oct 15: Madrid Riviera, Spain