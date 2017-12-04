Suicidal Tendencies complete work on new EP

Suicidal Tendencies have revealed that they’ve finished recording a new EP.

The band gave the update on Facebook, confirming that producer and engineer Paul Northfield was brought in to guide the project home.

The band say in a statement: “Congratulations and huge thanks to Paul Northfield. Paul first worked with Suicidal Tendencies in the studio back in 1992 when he was the engineer for The Art Of Rebellion. He’s worked on many releases since then including last year’s release World Gone Mad.

“Congratulations to him and his family as he is now a grandfather as his daughter gave birth to a baby girl. Huge thanks as he came out to help Suicidal Tendencies finish the EP and fine tune the new Nuthouse Studio, knowing she could deliver any time.

“Two days before we were finishing he got the call, so he switched his flight and worked all night to finish it and although it was full on, we got it done! More on that later.

“Paul made it back to Canada right before the baby was born, so a happy ending for his family and the Suicidal Tendencies family!”

World Gone Mad launched in September 2016 and was the band’s first with drummer Dave Lombardo. Back in the summer, they launched a video for Living For Life.

Further details on the EP will be revealed in due course.

