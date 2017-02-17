Listen to new Papa Roach track Help

Papa Roach have released a stream of their new track Help.

It’s the latest material from the band to launch via their Pledgemusic scheme to fund the follow-up to 2015’s F.E.A.R. They previously revealed the song Crooked Teeth.

They say: “You know a new Papa Roach album is in the works. We’ve teamed up with PledgeMusic to offer you an early experience like none other – including some really cool and unique things that we hope you’ll enjoy.”

“Everyone who pre-orders the album here will get a digital download of the new album on the day of release.

They add: “You’ll hear streams of new songs, videos of us recording in the studio, pics of us at home and much, much more. You’ll be fully immersed in this album with us.”

Pre-order perks include poster and t-shirt bundle packs, signed cameras, handwritten lyric sheets, a guitar lesson with Jerry Horton and the chance to be a roadie for the day.

Papa Roach have several tour dates scheduled throughout North America in April and May. Find the dates below.

Apr 11: Prince George CN Centre, BC

Apr 12: Dawson Creek EnCana Event Centre, BC

Apr 13: Edmonton Shaw Conference Centre, AB

Apr 14: Calgary Grey Eagle. AB

Apr 29: Fort Myers Fort Rock, FL

May 07: Charlotte Carolina Rebellion, NC

May 13: Somerset Northern Invasion, WI

May 14: Somerset Amphithatre, WI

May 19: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH

May 20: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH

May 21: Columbus Mapfre Stadium, OH

May 27: San Antonio River City Rockfest, TX

