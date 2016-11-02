Listen to new Papa Roach song Crooked Teeth

Papa Roach have made their new song Crooked Teeth available to stream.

They launched a Pledgemusic scheme to fund the follow-up to 2015’s F.E.A.R in the spring – offering to sell their Sacramento studio and its contents if someone comes up with $600,000.

Though they’ve not given many further details regarding the album title or release date, they shared the new song with the caption: “Crooked Teeth 2017.”

Papa Roach say: “You know a new Papa Roach album is in the works. We’ve teamed up with PledgeMusic to offer you an early experience like none other – including some really cool and unique things that we hope you’ll enjoy.”

They also tell potential Pledgers: “Not only will you get a digital download of the album when it comes out, you’ll hear streams of new songs, videos of us recording in the studio, pics of us at home and much, much more. You’ll be fully immersed in this album with us.”

Papa Roach have a number of tour dates scheduled in South America in December, before an appearance at Miami Shiprocked Cruise festival in January.

Dec 06: Bogota Chamorro City Hall, Colombia

Dec 09: La Paz Teatro Jaime Laredo, Bolivia

Dec 10: Santiago Teatro Cariola, Chile

Dec 11: Buenos Aires El Teatro, Argentina

Dec 14: Porto Alegre Bar Opiniao, Brazil

Dec 15: Sao Paulo Tropical Butanta, Brazil

Dec 17: Lima Festival Vivo x El Rock, Peru

Dec 18: Quito El Teleferico, Ecuador

Jan 16-20: Miami Shiprocked, FL

