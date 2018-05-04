Panic Room and Luna Rossa announce new albums and tour dates

The album will be recorded at Sonic One Studio in South Wales and they will be working once again with master engineer Tim Hamill. Details of how to pre-order the album will be announced soon.

Once the album is released, the band will embark on a major UK tour running from January to March 2019 tour that will be their biggest set of dates in years.

Over the months ahead, the band will share snippets from the studio, to keep fans informed and entertained along the way.

As well as this, Panic Rooms ‘little sister’ acoustic band Luna Rossa will also release a new album and tour in 2018. The live dates will take place in October/November 2018.

See the Panic Room website and the Luna Rossa website for more information.