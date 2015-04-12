Palm Reader detail extra UK shows

Palm Reader have announced an additional run of May UK shows.

They released their second album Beside The Ones We Love earlier this month and recently announced they’ll play five London venues on May 4.

Now the UK band have lined up four more shows for later that month with support provided by Artemis.

Speaking about the one-day trek around London, frontman Josh McKeown said: “Everything about this band revolves around us pushing ourselves and this insane day will encapsulate our approach.

“It’s by far the most ambitious challenge we’ve ever set ourselves.”

Tickets for the May 4 jaunt are available from AypPromotions, while passes for the newly announced dates in Swansea, Brighton and Bristol are on sale now. Entry is free for the band’s gig in Southampton on May 21.

Following the four shows, they’ll return to the road for five concerts with Will Haven and Raging Speedhorn.

May 4: London Various Venues

With Artemis

May 18: Swansea The Scene

May 19: Brighton The Hope

May 20: Bristol Exchange

May 21: Southampton Avondale House

With Will Haven and Raging Speedhorn

May 24: Manchester Sound Control

May 25: York The Duchess

May 26: Glasgow O2 ABC 2

May 27: Newcastle O2 Academy 2

May 28: Nottingham Rock City Basement