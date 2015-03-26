Palm Reader to play 5 shows in single day

Palm Reader will play five shows in one day as part of what the band call their “most ambitious challenge yet.”

The British hardcore outfit release second album Beside The Ones We Love in the spring and have just completed a headline tour of the UK.

Now they’ll play five venues in and around London on the same day – Bank Holiday Monday, May 4. They will be joined by various guests acts at each show.

Frontman Josh McKeown says: “Everything about this band revolves around us pushing ourselves and this insane day will encapsulate our approach. It’s by far the most ambitious challenge we’ve ever set ourselves and is undoubtedly one of the hardest things we’ll ever try to pull off as a band. That said, it’s going to so much fun, so get your Oyster cards topped up and we’ll see you there.”

PALM READER FIVE SHOWS ONE DAY MAY 4

Show 01: The Old Blue Last, Shoreditch. Doors 12noon; Palm Reader 12.30; Let’s Talk Daggers 13.15; Secret Headliner 14.00.

Show 02: The Black Heart, Camden. Doors 12.30; Ohhms 13.00; Exes 13.45; Palm Reader 14.30.

Show 03: The Windmill, Brixton. Doors 14.30; We Never Learned To Live 15.00; TBA 15.45; Palm Reader 16.30.

Show 04: The Cricketers, Kingston. Doors 19.30; Palm Reader 20.00; Artemis 20.45; TBA 21.30.

Show 05: The Star, Guildford. Doors 20.00; Stallone 20.30; Employed To Serve 21.15; Palm Reader 22.00.