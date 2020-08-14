Pain Of Salvation tease new video for Panther

Pain Of Salvation have released the third video from their upcoming album Panther. The bold concept album is out on August 28 via InsideOut and sees the band branching out into new musical territory. It's their first studio album since 2017's In The Passing Light Of Day.

Says main man Daniel Gildenlöw of the title track: “The work on this song was intense, almost feverish, and I felt obligated to let it become what it wanted to become, without fear or prejudice. This pushed me into very specific sounds and approaches. You may not think it, but this song is in fact among the most guitar dense tracks in the history of the band. There are 16 tracks of guitars in this song. Yep. Only, many of them may sound different to what you are used to. What you might think are loops are actually played guitars.

“I have always felt that music is at its best when it comes from a source of passion, frustration, courage and curiosity. That has been, and will always be, my northern star in creativity. Panther is all those things. I was attracted to hard rock and metal as a kid because it sounded new, it sounded brave and it was pushing things, restlessly being on a journey to somewhere. If metal is to make any sense to me, it needs to keep pushing and keep being brave. And progressive music needs to keep progressing.”

The video was filmed and edited by Lars Ardarve on the same day as he filmed the band’s Restless Boy clip. It sees the Swedish band performing onstage while wearing dog masks.

“Panther is an album with many layers, but at the heart of it you will find my life-long struggle to calibrate my interface towards mankind, trying to calculate the offset to a species that I have on some levels always felt myself estranged to,” says Gildenlöw. “A feeling I think many can relate to. This is depicted in the title track, which is one of the album’s corner stones.