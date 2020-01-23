Ozzy thanks fans for messages of support following his Parkinson’s diagnosis

Ozzy Osbourne has thanked fans for their messages of support after it was revealed he’d been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

The vocalist made the revelation while being interviewed alongside his wife and manager Sharon Osbourne on US TV show Good Morning America earlier this week.

The following day, Sharon spoke on her CBS show The Talk to say that people had been “amazing with their outpouring of love” for her husband – and also said: “Just to have all this outpouring of positive reaction from everyone that watches the show, and our friends, it's heartwarming. And I know that Ozzy will be just over the moon. He will be taken aback."

Now Ozzy has reached out to fans in a post on Facebook, saying: “Thank you all so much for your well wishes. It means the absolute world to me. All my love, Ozzy.”

Ozzy is suffering from Stage 2 Parkinson’s where stiffness and tremors worsen and sufferers may experience symptoms of the disease on both sides of the body.

"There's so many different types of Parkinson’s," Sharon told Good Morning America. “It's not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body. And it's like you have a good day, a good day, and then a really bad day."

Ozzy is preparing to release his new studio album Ordinary Man, which is set to arrive on February 21 via Epic Records. He’s already shared the tracks Under The Graveyard, Straight To Hell and the title track, which features Elton John on vocals and piano.

The former Black Sabbath frontman’s rescheduled No More Tours 2 dates will get under way in Atlanta on May 27, while Ozzy's other live dates can be found on his Facebook page.