Most of us know New Jersey native Zakk Wylde as Ozzy Osbourne’s former axeman, then as the force of nature behind badass heavy metallers Black Label Society, but his impressive and deceptively broad catalogue is one that demands proper examination.

Born Jeffrey Phillip Wielandt in January 1967, Wylde’s music career skyrocketed following a successful audition to replace lead guitarist Jake E Lee in Ozzy’s band. The story goes that a friend of a friend of Wylde, who at the time was playing on the local circuit with a Bon Jovi-aping band called Zyris, managed to deliver his demo tape to Ozzy’s people. When Sharon Osbourne called to arrange a meeting, Wylde assumed it was one of his buddies taking the piss.

While No Rest For The Wicked – Wylde’s first album with Ozzy – introduced the guitarist to the world, it was 1991’s blockbuster No More Tears that cemented his status as one of the most influential and exhilarating players in rock.

As well as playing on further albums with Ozzy, Wylde released a record with the southern rock trio Pride & Glory, and the Book Of Shadows duology under his own name, but his bread is buttered elsewhere. That’s Black Label Society.

Wylde’s band is one of the most uncompromising and consistently great metal bands of the century. He’s a self-professed Black Sabbath mega-fan, and you’ll find plenty of that here. BLS have released 11 albums to date, and as says himself he’s playing the music he loves.

Add one of Wylde’s signature bullseye guitars, along with his unmistakable kilt and leather battle jacket combo, and you have a Viking-looking guitar god ready to bring the noise. Yet looks can deceive.

Wylde is a prodigiously talented musician, whether he’s delivering hammerhead riffs, blinding solos, or perched behind a piano making us misty-eyed with his tender, plinking ballads about life and death.

Get the Louder Newsletter The latest news, features and interviews direct to your inbox, from the global home of alternative music. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

On that note, not many will have been hit harder by Ozzy’s passing. His first guitarist Randy Rhoads has legendary status, but Wylde was Ozzy’s mainstay and fellow hellraiser until the very end.

At 58, Wylde is still willing to challenge himself. He’s been involved with the reactivated Pantera since 2022, taking up the formidable mantle of his late friend Dimebag Darrell. And, as with Wylde’s stellar Sabbath cover band, Zakk Sabbath, if anyone can pull it off with aplomb, it’s him.

Ozzy Osbourne - No More Tears (Epic, 1991) Ozzy’s sixth album was lifechanging for Wylde, establishing the hotshot player as a global guitar hero. For Ozzy, the album might have been life-saving. He was at a low ebb after years of heavy substance abuse. After six months in rehab, a revitalised Osbourne resurrected his career with No More Tears, a platinum seller packed with tunes and a more mature hard rock sound. Hellraiser, one of several songs co-written with Lemmy, is a bona fide classic. Desire and S.I.N. are equally anthemic, but the centrepiece is the title track: a seven-minute, goth-tinged opus about a serial killer, that shudders and sways with Wylde’s epic guitar playing

Black Label Society - 1919 Eternal (Spitfire, 2002) The one that established Black Label Society as a doom troopin’ force. Wylde dedicated 1919 Eternal to his father, a WWII veteran. On brand, Lords Of Destruction sounds like the apocalypse. Its relentless, foreboding chugs make it one of Wylde’s heaviest creations. During his brief, pre-Metallica tenure with the band, Robert Trujillo played bass on Demise Of Sanity and Life, Birth, Blood, Doom, the former an irresistible three-minute banger with Wylde’s vocals straight from Valhalla, the latter a shadowy detour with tolling bells and a deadpan lyric: ‘Life, birth, blood, doom, the hole in the ground is coming round soon.’

Black Label Society - Mafia (Artemis, 2005) BLS’s most complete set of songs. It’s not like Wylde has ever been short of chest-beating metallic power, but Mafia sounds even more assured than what came before. Fire It Up builds around a titanic, talk box-infused riff. Another live staple, Suicide Messiah – inspired by Scott Weiland – channels the torment of addiction with bludgeoning guitars and one of the great Wylde solos. And there’s a case to be made that In This River is the finest composition of his career. He performs everything on that moving ballad, which has since been dedicated to the late Dimebag Darrell.

Pride & Glory – Pride & Glory (Geffen, 1994) Away from Ozzy, Wylde’s first studio recordings on his own were worth the wait. Pride & Glory, the short-lived power trio comprising Wylde, James LoMenzo and Brian Tichy, released one album of swampy southern rock brilliance that had more in common with Cream than with the Prince Of Darkness. Toe’n The Line is an earthy, electrifying rocker with the sort of burly riffs we’d eventually hear from BLS. Lovin’ Woman is a mandolin-plucked number with Neil Young vibes, and Tichy sets the blustery Horse Called War ablaze with his hyperactive drumming. We’re ready for a reunion when you are, guys.

Black Label Society –Grimmest Hits (Eone, 2018) The band’s tenth album isn’t actually a greatest-hits record – that rascal Wylde just wanted to confuse people with the title – but there are some all-time great BLS songs here. Trampled Down Below is the perfect opener with its bruising haymaker riffs, and The Betrayal has a fantastic, Herculean breakdown. But there’s much more to Grimmest Hits. The Day That Heaven Had Gone Away tips its hat to Lynyrd Skynyrd. A Love Unreal, with its hulking riffs, spectacular lead breaks and melodic drama, is a gripping tour de force that epitomises everything this band do so well.

Black Label Society - Stronger Than Death (Spitfire, 2000) If you’re calling your album Stronger Than Death, you really can’t fuck around. And BLS’s second album does not. Heavier than its predecessor Sonic Brew, this was the true introduction of the band’s signature metallic crunch. 13 Years Of Grief drives forward with groovy muscle. Then, just because, Wylde rips a shrieking solo in the middle of delicate piano ballad Just Killing Time. Much like Ozzy’s Miracle Man, the doomy Counterfeit God has a thinly veiled pop at televangelism. And yes, Superterrorizer is as crushingly awesome as you’d expect.

Black Label Society - The Blessed Hellride (Spitfire, 2003) If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. That seemed to be the vibe for The Blessed Hellride, the fourth Black Label album in as many years. Funeral Bell, still a setlist regular, pulsates with quintessential Wylde riffage. Doomsday Jesus’s explosive choruses – right where Wylde screams “Ooowwwhhh!” – should erupt from the speakers much more, but Hellride’s sonics are a little flat by their standards. So similar in cadence, give yourself a pat on the back if you picked out Ozzy’s guest vocals on Stillborn, on which Craig Nunenmacher’s deft drumming adds even more weight to that iconic scuzzy riff.

Black Label Society – Order Of The Black (Eone/Roadrunner/Riot!, 2010) The parting might have been very amicable, but on Order Of The Black it sounds like Wylde had a point to prove after being let go by Ozzy. Not to mention a serious stay in hospital a year prior due to multiple blood clots. With more than a whiff of Pantera, opener Crazy Horse is like a gale of juggernaut riffs. Godspeed Hellbound has the battering-ram intensity of the band’s earliest albums. Among the bonus tracks you’ll find a captivating, piano-heavy cover of Sabbath’s Junior’s Eyes. Seemingly reinvigorated, Wylde would continue this rich vein of form for the rest of the decade.

Zakk Wylde - Book Of Shadows (Geffen, 1996) This is the bridge between Pride & Glory and the debut Black Label Society album. Book Of Shadows, Wylde’s first true solo record, went even deeper into P&G’s country, folk and southern-rock soundscapes – Pride & Glory II: Pride Harder totally would have worked as its title. These acoustic-style, often dynamic tracks fully unveiled Wylde’s songwriting faculties. Sold My Soul is rich and cinematic, combining strings and guitars to good effect – but he can’t resist a pair of fiery solos at its peak. Throwin’ It All Away is a hard-hitting song inspired by the late Shannon Hoon of Blind Melon, who died aged 28 from a drug overdose in 1995.

...and one to avoid