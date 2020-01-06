Ozzy Osbourne takes to the streets in protest in Straight To Hell video

Ozzy Osbourne has released a video for his track Straight To Hell.

The song will feature on the former Black Sabbath icon’s upcoming studio album Ordinary Man, which is expected to launch in the near future.

The track features Slash on guitar, while his Guns N’ Roses bandmate Duff McKagan plays bass on the record. He’s joined by Red Hot Chili Peppers’ drummer Chad Smith and former California Breed man Andrew Watt on guitar.

The video shows Ozzy out on the streets amid a violent protest, where demonstrators are facing off against police in riot gear. Check it out below.

The promo is the second from the album, with Ozzy sharing a semi-autobiographical clip for Under The Graveyard last month, which starred Jack Kilmer and Jessica Barden.

Ozzy was forced to postpone his 2019 touring plans twice as he recuperated from his fall at home in April last year, which saw him aggravating an old injury sustained during his 2003 ATV accident.

He’ll make his returning to the stage in Atlanta on May 27 while his other live dates can be found here.