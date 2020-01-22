Ozzy's received an "outpouring of love” since revealing Parkinson’s diagnosis

Sharon Osbourne says there’s been an “outpouring of love” since it was revealed that Ozzy Osbourne has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

The vocalist made the revelation while being interviewed alongside his wife and manager on US TV show Good Morning America earlier this week.

Appearing on her show The Talk on CBS, Sharon said: “Just to have all this outpouring of positive reaction from everyone that watches the show, and our friends, it's heartwarming. And I know that Ozzy will be just over the moon. He will be taken aback."

She added: "I'm good. I feel very good. I feel very strong. People have been amazing with their outpouring of love for my husband, and I thank you. Friends that we haven't spoken to in years have come out and supported Ozzy, and it makes me feel good. And to everyone, thank you."

Revealing the news about his diagnosis, Ozzy said: "I got a numbness down this arm for the surgery, my legs keep going cold. I don't know if that's the Parkinson's or what, you know, but that's the problem.”

Sharon then confirmed Ozzy is suffering from Stage 2 Parkinson’s when stiffness and tremors worsen and sufferers may experience symptoms of the disease on both sides of the body.

She added: "There's so many different types of Parkinson's. It's not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body. And it's like you have a good day, a good day, and then a really bad day."

Ozzy will release his new album Ordinary Man on February 21 through Epic Records and has shared the tracks Under The Graveyard, Straight To Hell and the title track, which features Elton John on vocals and piano.

The former Black Sabbath frontman will return to the stage in Atlanta on May 27, while Ozzy's other live dates can be found on his Facebook page.