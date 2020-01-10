Listen to Ozzy Osbourne’s Ordinary Man featuring Elton John

Ozzy Osbourne has released his new single Ordinary Man featuring Elton John.

It’s the title track from Ozzy’s upcoming studio album, which has today been confirmed will be out on February 21 through Epic Records.

News of the collaboration emerged earlier this week when Ozzy’s wife and manager Sharon Osbourne said on her CBS show The Talk that the vocalist was “doing a song with Elton.”

On the track, both Ozzy and Elton share vocal duties and it can be listened to below.

Ozzy is joined on the follow-up to 2010’s Scream by a core band consisting of Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ drummer Chad Smith and former California Breed man Andrew Watt on guitar.

Slash appears on the track Straight To Hell, while it’s also now been confirmed that Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello and Post Malone are additional guests.

Ozzy says: “It all just came together. Slash is a dear friend of mine, as is Elton. When I was writing Ordinary Man, it reminded me of an old Elton song and I said to Sharon, 'I wonder if he would sing on it?' We asked and lo and behold, he agreed and sings and play piano on the song."

As for the album, Ozzy adds: "It was a lot of fun to do, though it's a lot different from my other albums. We recorded it quickly, which I haven't done since the first Black Sabbath album. This made it a different process, which I actually enjoyed."

Last year, Ozzy teamed up with Post Malone on the track Take What You Want – a collaboration which was a catalyst for Ozzy recording the new album.

Ordinary Man will be released on CD, deluxe CD, black vinyl, deluxe gatefold swirl colour vinyl, picture disc and on digital and streaming platforms.

Physical copies of the record will come with a code which will allow fans to enter a sweepstake to win one of more than 300 Ozzy-related prizes – including an Ozzy laminate to get into any of the vocalist’s shows on his upcoming No More Tour 2 dates, a meet and greet pass, Ozzy gift certificates and more.

A full tracklist for Ordinary Man will be revealed in due course. Check out the cover art and pre-order details below.