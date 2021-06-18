O.S.I. to reissue first two albums on vinyl for the very first time

O.S.I., the band formed by Fates Warning guitarist Jim Matheos and former Dream Theater keyboard player and vocalist Kevin Moore, are to have their first two albums released on vinyl for the vest first time.

Debut album Office Of Strategic Influence, which was originally released in 2003, and follow-up Free, released in 2006, will be released on vinyl as well as CD through Metal Blade Records on July 30.

Matheos formed O.S.I. with Moore in 2002. Mike Portnoy was a full-time band member for the debut album and credited as a session musician for the second. Both albums also feature guest appearances from Steven Wilson, late Cynic bassist Sean Malone and Fates Warning and Anthrax bassist Joey Vera.

O.S.I. released their most recent album, Fire Makes Thunder, in 2012. The band have officially been on hiatus since 2013.

Pre-order here.

(Image credit: Metal Blade)

Office of Strategic Influence 2LP track-listing



SIDE A

1. The New Math (what he said)

2 OSI

3. When You're Ready

4. Horseshoes And B-52's

5. Head



SIDE B

1. Hello, Helicopter!

2. shutDOWN

3. Dirt From A Holy Place



SIDE C

1. Memory Daydreams Lapses

2. Standby (looks like rain)

3. Set The Controls For The Heart Of The Sun (Bonus Track)

4. New Mama (Bonus Track)



SIDE D



1. The Thing That Never Was (Bonus Track)



Free 2LP track-listing



SIDE A

1. Sure You Will

2. Free

3. Go

4. All Gone Now



SIDE B

1. Home Was Good

2. Bigger Wave

3. Kicking

4. Better



SIDE C

1. Simple Life

2. Once

3. Our Town



SIDE D (Bonus Tracks)

1. OSIdea 9

2. Set It On Fire

3. Communicant

4. When You're Ready (demo)

5. Remain Calm

6. Old War

